Stella Restaurant and Bar in the South End closes after 15 years

Stella Restaurant and Bar in the South End is closing after 15 years, the restaurant announced Friday.
“It is with a heavy heart and tears in our eyes that we announce the closing of Stella Restaurant and Bar,” the restaurant said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Today will be our last night. It has been nothing but a pleasure to serve Boston and especially the [S]outh [E]nd these last 15 years. We have made so many friends with employees and guest[s] and will miss everyone of you. Please know that this was not in our control we had hoped to come out of this stronger. We will miss all of you very much."
Chef-owner Evan Deluty opened the restaurant in 2005 and named it after his daughter.
The Globe’s food critic Devra First dined at Stella in 2015, praising its fried snacks, grilled pizzas, and pasta dishes.
“Walking into Stella is like walking into a time capsule. The white-on-white decor of opening day remains. The menu has barely changed. And some of the same customers seem to have been sitting at the bar the whole time. If they have aged as well as the restaurant, they are lucky," First wrote.
