Stella Restaurant and Bar in the South End closes after 15 years

Stella Restaurant and Bar in the South End is closing after 15 years, the restaurant announced Friday.

“It is with a heavy heart and tears in our eyes that we announce the closing of Stella Restaurant and Bar,” the restaurant said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Today will be our last night. It has been nothing but a pleasure to serve Boston and especially the [S]outh [E]nd these last 15 years. We have made so many friends with employees and guest[s] and will miss everyone of you. Please know that this was not in our control we had hoped to come out of this stronger. We will miss all of you very much."