Storms brewing, with wind, rain, coming to the area later Friday

A warm front slicing through New England Friday morning will allow more humid air to surge northward. As a side note, it’s meteorologically interesting Thursday was incredibly dry, with dew points in the teens; Friday afternoon, we’re going to have dew points in the 60s. Not to mention we had snow less than a week ago, but this is New England and we expect these big changes.

After the gorgeous day Thursday and the nice start to Friday, there is the possibility of some isolated severe weather later Friday afternoon and evening.

The greatest risk for severe weather Friday is going to be north of the Mass. Pike and especially in Worcester County and into southern New Hampshire. The reason for the activity is a cold front that is slowly moving eastward. This front will act as the catalyst to lift the warm air and create the thunderstorms.

Damaging winds and hail are possible in any severe weather, and I can’t rule out a small, isolated tornado. There are all sorts of parameters meteorologists look at to determine whether there will be severe weather. One of them shows up as something called CAPE, a measure of instability, and the images below show the greatest instability moving eastward later Friday and then diminishing as it approaches the coastline. I circled my area of greatest concern for storms.

An area of instability moves east through southern New England Friday. NOAA

Thunderstorms falling apart as they approach the cool ocean is very typical, and you may even notice it feels a little cool along those beaches. This cool and more stable marine air will be the reason why thunderstorms are likely going to not be as strong nearing Boston and especially the rest of the southeast coast.

Dew points in the 60s over inland areas will help create some thunderstorms this afternoon. Weatherbell

I think what we’re going to see on radar Friday are a few pop-up storms after 3 p.m., then another line of thunderstorms moving through Boston between about 6 and 8 p.m. heading for the Cape and offshore by 10 p.m. Sometimes, these earlier storms can be as severe as the mainline, something to note.

A line of storms moves through the regions Friday evening accompanied by gusty winds and heavy rain. Weatherbell

Late night skies will clear, and then we should have a pair of nice days for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday reach near 70 — cooler at the beaches — and into the 60s on Sunday with some increase in clouds during the afternoon.

Wet weather returns Monday. Have a terrific weekend.

