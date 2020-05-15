Woman dies after smoking materials set her recliner ablaze in Chelmsford, officials say

Firefighters found 58-year-old Colleen Konkel in a charred recliner upon arriving at the scene, officials said. A fire sprinkler head in her apartment contained the flames to the recliner and kept them from spreading to other areas of the four-story building, which has 48 units, authorities said.

At 10:33 p.m. on May 1, crews were called to 104 Turnpike Road after smoke inside of an apartment on the property activated a sprinkler system, officials said. They system notified firefighters of the flames, and a neighbor who smelled smoke coming from the unit called 911.

Investigators determined that smoking materials sparked a fatal fire in Chelmsford earlier this month, the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement Friday.

Advertisement

Konkel died Tuesday from the injuries she sustained in the fire. Officials said there was “evidence of smoking in the chair and around her" when they found her, and determined the improper use or disposal of smoking materials ignited the flames.

“On behalf of the Town of Chelmsford, I offer heartfelt condolences to the family. This is a terrible way to lose a loved one,” Chelmsford Fire Chief Gary Ryan said in the statement.

Smoking materials have caused nearly 40 percent of fire deaths in Massachusetts this year, usually by igniting a smoker’s clothing, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said.

This is the second smoking-related fire death his office has announced this week.

“Be a responsible smoker. It is always healthier for everyone in the building if you smoke outside, where it is harder to fall asleep,” Ostroskey said in the statement. “It is important to put out smoking materials in a safe container. Use a can with sand or water.”

Ryan said smokers can ask their doctors or call the Massachusetts Smokers Helpline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) to get help quitting.

Advertisement

“We want smokers to live long enough to quit," Ryan said. “No matter your age, doctors have tools to help you quit that didn’t exist when you smoked your first cigarette.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.