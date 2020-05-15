Cardinal Sean O’Malley to celebrate Baccalaureate Mass for seniors graduating from archdiocesan high schools

“Your life after graduation in many ways is a new beginning,” O’Malley will say in his homily, according to the statement. “You are making this new beginning in a time of great uncertainty and confusion but hopefully the ideals and values nurtured by your Catholic faith will lend you the courage and wisdom you will need for decisions that lie ahead.”

O’Malley will celebrate a special Baccalaureate Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross that will air on Catholic TV at 11 a.m., giving graduates words of encouragement as they make the transition to a new phase of their lives, the archdiocese said.

Catholic high school seniors missing out on traditional graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic will receive a message of hope from Cardinal Sean O’Malley on Sunday, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston said in a statement.

The cardinal also plans to give graduates some perspective on generosity, at a time when people around the world are giving up aspects of their lives in an effort to protect others from the deadly pandemic.

“Sometimes when we perform the work of charity or mercy or when we make a sacrifice to promote a more just society, we think we are doing God a favor,” O’Malley will say. “Actually, we are climbing that mountain of love, that leads to the only authentic human fulfillment, to real happiness and to salvation. Never tire of climbing that mountain.”

Cathedral High School seniors Joausto Carvalho Teixeira and Fatima Caceres will serve as lectors for the Baccalaureate Mass.

At the conclusion, graduates will hear from Thomas W. Carroll, superintendent of schools for the archdiocese.

“Today’s graduates inspire us that — when this pandemic is all over — our future is in good hands,” Carroll will say, as he asks young people to be thoughtful in approaching the next phase of their lives.

“Reflect on where you are going, where God wants you to go,” he will say. “We wish you all great success in what you do and where you go from here. Whether college, a trade, the military or ultimately a religious vocation. No matter your path, remember always: your parents’ sacrifices; who you are; and perhaps most importantly WHOSE you are. Always leave room for God in your life.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.