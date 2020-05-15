State officials compromise with Worcester pastor on COVID-19 gathering ban - for now

US District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman granted a joint request to postpone by one week a video-conference hearing that had been scheduled for Friday, records show.

Officials agreed to take no enforcement action against Adams Square Baptist Church and Pastor Kristopher Casey, who has held services the past three Sundays that drew crowds larger than the 10 allowed under Baker’s emergency order, until either the order ends or a judge rules in the case.

Worcester and state officials reached a compromise with a local pastor after a weekslong clash on Friday, as Governor Charlie Baker and city leaders backed down on efforts to make the church observe Baker’s ban on large gatherings to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, court records show.

Casey filed suit Wednesday against Baker, Worcester City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr., and Police Chief Steven M. Sargent, alleging that Baker’s March 23 ban on large gatherings, including services at houses of worship, violates freedom of religion protected by the First Amendment.

The suit also accuses Worcester police of making “a show of unwarranted intimidation” though church attendees wore masks and gloves and sat more than 6 feet apart, as recommended by state social distancing guidelines.

Attorneys for both sides agreed that it was “not in the interests of judicial economy” for Hillman to rule Friday on Baker’s order that could be superseded Monday, when the state’s Reopening Advisory Board will lay out its plan for restarting the Massachusetts economy.

In a statement Friday, Casey’s attorney, Carl F. Schmitt, said he was pleased that “Pastor Casey won’t have to worry about being fined or arrested for having a small, safe church gathering this Sunday,” though Casey “remains under jeopardy of a pending criminal complaint issued in connection with his practice of protected constitutional rights.”

“We are hopeful that the Governor’s reopening plan will give the same protection to all churches in the Commonwealth starting Monday and Pastor Casey, his family, and Adams Square Baptist Church are thankful for the assistance of state and city officials in this matter,” Schmitt said.

A spokesman for Sargent deferred to Augustus’ office for comment. A spokesman for Augustus declined to comment, citing pending litigation. Representatives for Baker did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday evening.

In late April, Augustus and Worcester Mayor Joseph M. Petty criticized Casey’s decision to hold a service that, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, drew 56 people.

In early May, Worcester officials said they would impose a $300 civil fine on Casey after the church violated the ban for the second time. On Sunday, Casey held a third service that drew more than 10 people.

The next day, according to the lawsuit, the city served Casey with a criminal complaint for violating the emergency order the previous Sunday. Two days later, Casey filed his suit.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.