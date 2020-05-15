With move to remote voting, House alters what it means for Congress to meet

Those earlier crises prompted novel contingency plans and prolonged recesses. But for 231 years, since the founding members of the body first laid out their rules in 1789, to cast a vote or fully participate in a hearing, lawmakers were required to be present, notwithstanding the state of the nation. To be a Congress, as the word suggests, people had to come together.

When the House of Representatives acts Friday to allow remote voting and virtual hearings, the coronavirus pandemic will have officially succeeded in doing what Philadelphia’s yellow fever outbreak of 1793, the Spanish influenza of 1918, the Sept. 11 attacks and generations of agitators for institutional change never could: untethering Congress from its mandate to come together physically.

“No member shall vote on any questions,” the rules adopted by the first House say, “in any case where he was not present when the question was put.”

No longer. With Friday’s vote, as long as the public health emergency persists, lawmakers from Alaska to Florida need not leave the safety of their own homes to question witnesses at a hearing, sign subpoenas or vote on legislation.

The new rules immediately allow for any member to vote remotely by giving precise, binding instructions to a proxy who is able to be present on the House floor. They also provide, pending certification, for a process in which lawmakers would eventually be able to cast their votes technologically from home, either via a secure online portal or a video conferencing system.

In redefining what “present” means in the 21st century, Democrats who control the chamber have stressed that they are simply trying to find a way for the House — a coequal branch of government and, they argue, a crucial counterweight to President Donald Trump — to perform its basic functions at a time when the coronavirus has made congregating in Washington a dire health risk. They promise the changes will only be temporary, point to similar moves by legislatures around the world including British Parliament and insist that the alternative is a House that cannot function as intended.

“It is in keeping with the vitality of the House that we are doing this, not in opposition to the traditions of the House,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said before the vote.

But in going forward so quickly with so major a change, Democrats are nevertheless plunging the House into a constitutional and institutional unknown.

Republicans, almost reflexively, are opposed to the changes and have denounced them as an unconstitutional power grab by Democrats who control the chamber.

But beyond the partisan considerations, a broad cross-section of congressional scholars, parliamentary experts and former officials warn that the decision could have unintended and long-lasting consequences, altering the course of the body in fundamental ways that few rules changes in the last two centuries have.

Most agree the shift to remote voting is unlikely to prompt a real constitutional challenge. Even if some third party were to sue to try to stop the plan, the courts tend to be reluctant to second-guess the ability of either chamber of Congress to set its own rules and function as it sees fit.

The more nagging questions, even to those who support the changes, have to do with what happens next. What will become of the in-person, backslapping, ear-whispering wheeling and dealing that powers the Congress?

“Even if that is not a requirement, the institution is built on that practice and that understanding,” said Michael Stern, a former senior legal counsel to the House who writes about congressional legal issues. “It is not built upon the idea that members can sort of legislate independently from each other.”

He added, “There is a pretty strong argument that if you cut that out, you are losing something, and you may not know how significant it is until it’s gone.”

Losses may be hard to measure. Lawmakers, who are outfitted with large staffs employed to offer expert advice and draft the finer points of bills, nonetheless often do much of their most consequential legislative work in person. They hammer out a compromise amendment in a hushed conversation during a committee meeting. They provoke debates. They whip votes on the floor of the House, find unexpected allies and have to explain themselves, face to face, to their peers when they go back on their word.

Daniel Schuman, policy director of Demand Progress, a progressive organization that presses for government transparency and accountability, said the absence of such interactions would accelerate trends in the modern Congress that have already concentrated power in the hands of the majority — particularly the speaker — at the expense of committees and ad hoc policy alliances between like-minded Republicans and Democrats.

“Who controls the mute button? Who controls where the camera is positioned?” he asked, speculating about a future of congressional debates by video conference. “Do you silence the minority? Do you give more power to the committee chair at the expense of the regular committee members? That is a problem because it looks like you are shifting where the power goes.”

Some Republicans privately support a remote House but plan to side with their leaders Friday and vote against it anyway. The vast majority, though, have resisted the changes, calling Democrats’ decision to move ahead over their objections “the most significant power grab in the history of Congress.”

On the House floor Friday, an unmasked Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, accused Democrats of “suspending the Constitution” and setting up a scheme where just 22 members “with 10 proxies in their back pocket could do the business of 300 million great people in this country.”

But their own proposed solution — to begin coming back to work in person and rely on daily rapid testing — comes with steep risks, both to members’ health and public image if they are seen as cutting to the front of the U.S.’ very long testing line.

The Senate, even more reluctant to abandon its storied traditions than the House, has taken a more conservative approach. It has begun to allow senators and even witnesses to participate in hearings remotely by videoconference. But Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. and the majority leader, rebuffed a bipartisan push for emergency remote voting and has reconvened senators in the Capitol to something approximating normal business.

Democrats argue that the House’s rules have always been malleable to adapt to the needs of the country at the time, even if tradition has provided guideposts.

Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass., and chairman of the Rules Committee who drafted the changes, said he was just as worried about a “slippery slope” as Republicans were and conceded his plan was not “perfect.” But he said he was willing to take a risk to get the institution functioning again.

“The more I see what is happening, the more I came to the conclusion we have to do something or we are not going to be able to function,” he said. “We’ve just passed trillions of dollars to address this crisis. We need to do oversight.”

Much of the anxiety may come from the speed of the changes. In March, when the scope of the pandemic had yet to be felt at the Capitol, Pelosi and her leadership team scoffed at the idea of a remote Congress.

“We are captains of the ship,” she said then as she sought to quell any push by the rank and file for a work-from-home Congress.

A little over two months later — with many states and the District of Columbia under stay-home orders and social distancing edicts — she is pushing through rules changes that effectively allow that ship to be steered remotely if necessary.