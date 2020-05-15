Are the media really going to help Trump win — again?

Thanks to Joan Vennochi for presenting examples of the many ways the media are remiss in their coverage of Donald Trump and of Joe Biden (“Media treats Trump with kid gloves on coronavirus, pummels Biden on old allegation,” Opinion, 5/7). Just as they were instrumental in helping Trump get elected by keeping the story of Hillary Clinton’s e-mails alive, they have kept the Biden story prominent even when there are no significant developments.

In the half-decade since Trump announced his candidacy, the media still haven’t figured out how to cover him without advancing his agenda. There is plenty of information on how to avoid promoting him, but the media are too addicted to him and too lazy to change their ways.