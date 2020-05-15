A final word (we’re guessing) on our mid-May food fight

As a longtime daily subscriber and cook (more than 40 years), I always look forward to the Wednesday food section. So I was taken aback by Kathleen Stone’s and Cynthia Jaquith’s May 13 responses to Eileen Padua’s May 11 letter to the editor (“Civility goes out the window . . . over ice cream, over noodles,” “A recipe for — well, certainly not disaster, of course, but, um . . .”).
Stone’s view that Padua shouldn’t have a platform struck me as arrogant. Padua thought she had a recipe from Katherine Boehm Goodnick that might feed a family, and for her it didn’t look like it would work. (Personally, I wouldn’t call a meal with nearly 20 ingredients “uncomplicated.”) What’s more, Padua didn’t attack Goodnick; she simply stated an opinion about the recipe.
While Jaquith wanted to impart her positive experience with the same recipe, she must know that cooks have different comfort levels and that what is easy for one might be difficult for another. Goodnick presents good recipes, and families can choose what to cook and substitute, as Jaquith did.
As strongly as I disagree with the sentiments in these responses, I applaud the Globe’s decision to publish them, because Padua was well within her rights to say what she wanted, too.
Susan Barnes-Brown
Needham