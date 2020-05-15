A final word (we’re guessing) on our mid-May food fight

As a longtime daily subscriber and cook (more than 40 years), I always look forward to the Wednesday food section. So I was taken aback by Kathleen Stone’s and Cynthia Jaquith’s May 13 responses to Eileen Padua’s May 11 letter to the editor (“Civility goes out the window . . . over ice cream, over noodles,” “A recipe for — well, certainly not disaster, of course, but, um . . .”).

Stone’s view that Padua shouldn’t have a platform struck me as arrogant. Padua thought she had a recipe from Katherine Boehm Goodnick that might feed a family, and for her it didn’t look like it would work. (Personally, I wouldn’t call a meal with nearly 20 ingredients “uncomplicated.”) What’s more, Padua didn’t attack Goodnick; she simply stated an opinion about the recipe.