It’s not when the economy is reopened — it’s how it’s reopened

But perhaps a more important question than “when” is “how” — the way that more than 100 million Americans return to work. Restoring confidence in the economy will come down largely to one key variable: how companies engage and inspire their employees.

Beyond tragically claiming more than 300,000 worldwide, the novel coronavirus pandemic has upended our sense of self. Social distancing has undermined the cornerstone of American identity: our individuality, our freedom, and our jobs. It’s no surprise that public officials and CEOs alike are feeling immense pressure to reopen society .

A series of national surveys from Weber Shandwick and KRC Research, conducted continuously throughout the pandemic, reveals what workers expect from their employers. Taken together, it means companies must chart a path to go “forward to” — not “back to” — work.

There is one precious resource in this crisis: trust. To earn it, companies must communicate. Workers who receive regular updates from their bosses are at least twice as likely to feel confident in their employers, according to our surveys. As Bill Gates noted in a recent essay, “It will take a lot of good communication so that people understand what the risks are.”

Additionally, the safety of employees must remain the priority. Eighty percent of workers say that employers need to make changes that will protect their people before they are comfortable returning to work. That may be obvious to most corporate leaders, but workers are fairly specific in their expectations. Before going back to retail stores, offices, factories, or manufacturing facilities, many employees will expect extensively cleaned and sanitized work areas, encouragement for sick employees to stay home, and flexible sick leave policies.

Third, defer to experts. As the situation grows more intense — and with conflicting information coming from the White House and local officials — CEOs and C-suites must decide whose counsel to base their decisions on. Amid unprecedented disinformation, workers want their employers to rely on the scientific community. Our research shows that, for example, a majority of workers have the most trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide accurate and honest information.

In the short-term, these insights add up to great responsibility but also great opportunity for companies: They are largely earning the trust of employees, according to our research. But the true test will come when society is reopened. To ensure an effective transition, going “forward to work” will require companies to reassure employees with a clear vision of a better future, precautionary health measures, and doing everything possible to help them adapt to a very different world.

To do it, every company needs a clear path of where it is going. Company executives should lean into values that served them best through this challenging time. They should replace old norms with practices built for a new normal. And leadership should review their corporate narrative to ensure it meets the moment and reflects what the company has learned from this disruption.

Taking time for that kind of introspection is as important as ever. A new generation of employees expects their companies to channel their values and purpose — and contribute to moving society forward. Corporate reputation will be defined by actions, not words.

In the face of this pandemic, putting people first has already earned companies an unprecedented level of trust. However, we have also seen that favorable perceptions quickly erode as the situation evolves and companies are seen to no longer be doing enough.

Companies that continue to treat employees well throughout the many months of ambiguity ahead — the ones who constantly recalibrate and lead with empathy, equity, and inclusion, particularly when inevitable layoffs occur, will earn respect in the post-COVID economy. Since the number of jobs lost in six weeks is more than “the working populations of 25 states,” according to The New York Times, people-first companies will have the advantage when the job market rebounds.

In the competitive world of business, leadership will be defined by those who seize this moment. The companies that turn this crisis into an opportunity to accelerate progress toward a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable economy will emerge as the leaders.

The bad economy is not an excuse to turn back. Rather, with trust at a premium, this is precisely the moment when going “forward to work” will set up powerful and long-term growth for the companies smart enough to embrace a new era.

Micho Spring is chair of global corporate practice and New England region at Weber Shandwick.