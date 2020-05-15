Mezrich novella is just what readers needed

Thank you so much for having Ben Mezrich write the novella “The Mechanic,” and for publishing it in a way that had been traditional for newspapers but that I thought was a thing of the past. Not only is it beautifully written, but it really gives you an escape from the swirling mess around us.
I love to read but have found during the last few months that when I try to sit down to a good book, I get distracted and start checking the news on my phone — not exactly relaxing. Keeping up with Mezrich’s novella has gotten me more attuned to reading again, so thank you.
Elizabeth Randall
Wrentham
During this time of shutdown and working at home, one of my daily pleasures is reading my paper version of The Boston Globe. It keeps me up-to-date on all aspects of the pandemic and its impact on our city, including personal stories of lives affected. One of the saddest parts is how long the obituary section has become on Sundays.
In the midst of all the news, I want to let you know that your decision to run the serial novella “The Mechanic,” by Ben Mezrich, was a good one. I don’t normally read thrillers, but now I find myself looking forward cheerfully to my Globe each day because I can read the next installment.
You were right: We needed a break from the news (even though I continue to read that too).
Ann-Louise Hittle
Watertown