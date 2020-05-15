Mezrich novella is just what readers needed

Thank you so much for having Ben Mezrich write the novella “The Mechanic,” and for publishing it in a way that had been traditional for newspapers but that I thought was a thing of the past. Not only is it beautifully written, but it really gives you an escape from the swirling mess around us.

I love to read but have found during the last few months that when I try to sit down to a good book, I get distracted and start checking the news on my phone — not exactly relaxing. Keeping up with Mezrich’s novella has gotten me more attuned to reading again, so thank you.