Trump’s trashing of Obama’s Ebola efforts seen in a glaring new light

Michael A. Cohen is right that “there’s little doubt” that President Trump’s “catastrophic response to the pandemic contributed to the still-rising death toll” (“Congratulations, President Trump: You’re the worst!” Ideas, May 10). From this vantage consider the many tweets Trump sent when he was a New York developer and attacked President Obama for his handling of the awful but nonetheless incomparably less consequential Ebola outbreak.

On Oct. 15, 2014, Trump tweeted that “President Obama has a personal responsibility to visit & embrace all people in the US who contract Ebola!” On Oct. 23, 2014, he kept ramping it up: “If this doctor, who so recklessly flew into New York from West Africa, has Ebola, then Obama should apologize to the American people & resign!” What utmost hypocrisy. Now Trump, by his mishandling of this incomparably worse COVID-19 pandemic that has killed tens of thousands of Americans and wrecked the US economy, should follow his own advice, and we ourselves should strongly call for him to step down.