fb-pixel
Chad Finn | Rewatch

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Saturday

Updated May 15, 2020, 52 minutes ago
Sox pitcher Joe Kelly and the Yankees' Tyler Austin fight after Austin charged the mound in the seventh inning during a game in 2018.
Sox pitcher Joe Kelly and the Yankees' Tyler Austin fight after Austin charged the mound in the seventh inning during a game in 2018.Jim Davis

Some channel –flipping may be required

Canucks-Bruins, Game 7, 2011 Stanley Cup Final

This one is presented under NESN’s “Fan’s Choice” initiative, except that the fan here is Zdeno Chara. Yeah, makes sense that he’d remember this one well.

NESN, 1 p.m.

Florida-South Carolina, 2011 College World Series

Featuring two Red Sox first-round picks, Jackie Bradley Jr. (Gamecocks) and Brian Johnson (Gators).

ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Yankees-Red Sox, April 11, 2018

Joe Kelly drills Tyler Austin in the seventh inning and a brawl ensues. The world just makes more sense when the Red Sox and Yankees are trying to slug each other.

Advertisement

NESN, 6 p.m.