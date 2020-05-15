Kobe’s pilot was not impaired in helicopter crash

The pilot flying Kobe Bryant , his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and six others to a youth basketball tournament outside Los Angeles on Jan. 26 did not have alcohol or drugs in his system, and all sustained immediately fatal injuries when their helicopter, in the midst of fog, turned left and slammed into a hillside, according to autopsies released Friday. The reports by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office provide a clinical but unvarnished look at just how brutal the crash was, describing broken bones, dismembered body parts and a stench of fuel on what remained of clothing that burned. The causes of death for Bryant, his daughter, and pilot Ara Zobayan and the others were blunt trauma. The report on Bryant revealed the only drug in his system was methylphenidate, which is sold under the brand name Ritalin and used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy. Federal authorities are still investigating the accident.

NFL will review incentives to boost racial diversity

When NFL owners meet via video conference Tuesday, they will consider proposals that would give competitive advantages to teams that hire nonwhite candidates for their general manager and top coaching positions, according to several people familiar with the measures who were not authorized to speak publicly. The measures are a stark departure from the NFL’s approach during the past decade and a half, when teams were pushed to interview minority candidates, under the Rooney Rule, but little more. Now, the NFL wants to take a more aggressive approach to reshaping its highest ranks by using tangible incentives, not penalties, to get teams to hire more nonwhite coaches and general managers in a league in which about 70 percent of the players are African American. The incentives would include moving up six spots in the third round of the draft for hiring a nonwhite coach, and 10 spots for hiring a nonwhite GM. A team would lose either advantage if its fired the new coach after one season, such as when the Arizona Cardinals ousted Steve Wilks after one season. Teams would receive an extra pick if they hire a person of color as quarterbacks coach

Rodgers ‘surprised’ with Love pick by Packers

. . . In his first public comments since the NFL Draft, Packers star Aaron Rodgers said he was surprised that Green Bay traded up four spots to take Utah quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th pick. The 36-year-old Rodgers has four years left on his contract. “I’m not going to say I was thrilled by the pick, necessarily. But I understand,” he said, adding “my sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point” . . . The attorney for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar says he has five signed affidavits from witnesses that exonerate his client in an armed robbery in Florida. Michael Grieco said the affidavits were presented to prosecutors in Broward County but authorities still want Dunbar to turn himself in. Police issued arrest warrants Thursday for Dunbar, 27, and New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker, 22, after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party in Miramar. Each man faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Baker faces an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The residential community is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami. The Seahawks said they were award of the situation . . . In a lengthy Instagram post, former All-Pro linebacker James Harrison denied that he had reimbursed by Steelers coach Mike Tomlin after the NFL levied a fine on him for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Cleveland receiver Mohamed Massaquoi in October, 2010. On Thursday, appearing on a podcast with former teammate Willie Colon, Harrison said Tomlin had approached him and handed him an envelope after the hit, which left Massaquoi with a concussion. Team president Art Rooney II also denied any involvement by Tomlin.

Miscellany

Football mourns passing of Pepper Rodgers

Pepper Rodgers, who quarterbacked Georgia Tech to the 1952 national championship and went on to considerable success as a coach, including at his alma mater, died Thursday at 88. A coach easily underestimated for his flamboyance and easygoing manner, Rodgers built winning teams at Kansas, UCLA and Tech. He remains, in fact, the last Kansas coach to win a conference championship, in 1968. His 1976 Tech team upset No. 11 Notre Dame, 23-14, with freshman Gary Lanier not attempting a pass . . . The Boston Cannons signed defender Nick Cannon, their first-round pick out of Syracuse, to a rookie contract in advance of the the 2020 Major League Lacrosse season. A two-time All-American who was the fourth overall pick in the draft, Cannon finished his career for the Orange with 101 groundballs and 55 caused turnovers in just 47 career games . . . The mother of Dwight Howard’s 6-year-old son, Melissa Rios, died nearly six weeks ago due to an epileptic seizure. The Los Angeles Lakers center said it is one of the toughest things he has ever dealt with but he is grateful for the chance to heal without the daily grind of the NBA schedule . . . Arizona State grad transfer Romello White has landed at Mississippi after averaging 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Sun Devils . . . Taulia Tagovailoa, a backup quarterback at Alabama behind star brother Tua Tagovailoa as a freshman, announced on Twitter that he will transfer to Maryland. Maryland’s Mike Locksley coached Tua, selected fifth overall in the NFL draft by Miami, as Alabama’s offensive coordinator . . . Spanish first-division soccer clubs Getafe and Villarreal denied media reports that link them to alleged match-fixing. Spanish radio COPE reported it had access to police investigation files that included transcript of a conversation between two former players talking about arranging payoffs to some Villarreal players to lose the final match of last season.

