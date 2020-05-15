The lost season: For some high school seniors, coronavirus sidelined their moment to shine

For these seniors, it has been a lost season.

This was their last hurrah, with an exclamation point. Finally, as seniors, they had earned coveted spots in the starting lineup. Their offseason workouts, their focus, their determination, and their commitment to their schools had paid off. And then, stunningly, those dreams were gone, overrun by a formidable pandemic.

Johnny Harrington registered one at-bat for the Braintree baseball team last spring.

The third and last Harrington brother to suit up for the Wamps on the diamond, he waited his turn at second base behind Justin Adams, a Bay State Conference All-Star for coach Billy O’Connell’s 16-7 squad that advanced to the Super 8 tourney.

This spring, Harrington hoped to apply what he learned from Adams and flourish as a first-time starter.

“I was ready for the opportunity to play in the field and compete this season,” said Harrington, also a soccer and hockey player at Braintree. “Justin took me under his wing and told me that ‘next season, this position is yours.’ He told me to be confident and that really stuck with me.”

Delia McGuire, a fellow senior who has known Harrington since their days walking to school at Mary E. Flaherty Elementary, was penciled in as a first-time starter at third base for the Braintree softball team. Her signature moment a year ago was clubbing a game-winning two-run homer in May against Newton North that helped clinched the Bay State Herget title for the Wamps (16-5).

Now, it has been an opportunity lost for both of them.

Harrington was excited to carry on his family’s strong tradition with the program. His brother Timmy was a two-year starter at second base in 2011 and 2012, and his brother Joey was an outfielder on the 2014 Super 8 finalist team.

“My brothers would always push me,” Harrington said. “When I was sitting on the couch, they’d say, ‘Let’s go take some grounders.’ They always strive to make me the best I can be, both on and off the field.”

McGuire was primed for a breakout season after hopping in and out of the lineup as a junior.

“She would have been an everyday starter,” Braintree softball coach Katie Jenkins said. “She garnered the respect from the whole team because of her work ethic and her positivity. She’s a truly selfless athlete.”

In the offseason, McGuire helped organize captains’ practices and worked on her strength and conditioning. Jenkins expected her captain-elect to bat near the top of the lineup.

“I was definitely really serious about softball this year because it was my senior year,” McGuire said. “I think right now is the peak softball shape I’ve ever been in. I was so ready to go in there.”

Both Harrington and McGuire said the friendship of teammates is what they miss most about their lost seasons.

Harrington plans to do a postgraduate year at Phillips Exeter Academy, where he will play hockey and baseball. McGuire is headed to Central Connecticut State University to study construction management and plans on joining the club softball team.

“For so long, it felt like it was a dream,” McGuire said about the canceled season. “It was a lot to take in and it was a difficult thing to process. But over the past few weeks, I’ve been able to cope with it more and count my blessings.”

MATT DOHERTY

Needham trio misses out

Elena Oberle (left), Lilly Callahan, and Mia Christenson lost their final lacrosse season when coronavirus canceled spring sports. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Mia Christenson and her fellow senior captains on the Needham girls’ lacrosse team say they will miss “the little things” just as much as, or more than, the rivalry games and tournament matchups.

“On some days it’s fine, and some days it feels like your life is totally falling apart,” said Christenson, a defender, who had been elected a captain along with midfielder Elena Oberle and goalie Lilly Callahan.

“It's a hard thing to cope with the thought that at 4:15 on a random Monday, I should be out there. I should be playing lacrosse two hours a day at least.”

Underclassmen on Needham's girls lacrosse team surprised their senior teammates with a parade on Thursday. Lilly Callahan (left) and Elena Oberle laugh and show off their photo boards made by friends. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

All three were members of Needham’s Division 1 state championship team in 2017. Callahan starred in net over the next two seasons. But Christenson and Oberle remained in supporting roles as juniors, yielding to veteran leadership that included three All-Americans and nine seniors who would continue their playing careers at the collegiate level.

Needham was ousted in the D1 South semifinals last year by eventual state champion Notre Dame Academy (Hingham), and coach Paula Kelley didn’t necessarily know what to expect in 2020, other than an inspired leadership effort from her new captains.

“This was their year to shine,” Kelley said. “A lot of the responsibility was going to be on their shoulders. Of all the kids on my team, they were the most disappointed.”

Callahan is committed to play lacrosse at Notre Dame. Christenson is headed to the University of Minnesota and Oberle to UMass Amherst, though neither of those two planned to continue their lacrosse careers.

However, with their final high school season taken away, both Oberle and Christenson said they will explore club programs at their colleges.

“I just miss going to practice every day with the team, the little 'psych' dinners, and warming up before games,” said Oberle. “I wasn't sure about playing [college] club lacrosse, but now I am.”

Added Christenson, “You don’t realize the importance of a certain aspect of your life until you don’t have it anymore.

“We didn't necessarily know how good we would be this year. I don't think that mattered. It wasn't about winning, just about bonding and playing a sport we love.”

Callahan, who has played with Christenson and Oberle intermittently since the trio joined Needham youth lacrosse in second grade, said the experience has "really made me appreciate lacrosse so much more.

“From now on, I’m never going to get upset if we lose a game, or about the running practices. I miss it so much. I’m happy I have more time to play [in college], but I’ll miss these girls so much.”

NATE WEITZER

Hail this Amesbury captain

Lauren Hale puts team ahead of self.

In Amesbury’s run to the Division 3 North softball semifinals last spring, Hale, a junior, saw action in just four games after playing at the junior varsity level as a freshman and sophomore.

A captain elect at Amesbury, Lauren Hale was excited to finally earn a starting spot on the softball team as a senior. Courtesy

Nonetheless, she made an impression on coach Jacqui Waters, who had six freshmen in the starting lineup.

“She was unbelievable," said Waters. "You turn around in the middle of the game, she’s the one standing up, she’s the one cheering. She’s just a really good team player.”

As someone who practiced with the varsity her freshman year, Hale understood her role.

“I’ve always been a team player; it’s never been personal for me,” Hale said. “I don’t want someone to not play over me because I’m older. I wanted them to feel like a part of the team because they were younger.”

At the preseason meeting this year, Hale volunteered to give underclassmen rides to the field and organized captains’ practices with two other captains, Meghan McElaney and Julia Campbell.

“She was elected [a captain] hands down, there’s no question,” Waters said. “She got like 90 percent of the vote.”

Playing for a traditionally strong program, Hale was excited about a breakthrough this spring, and a starting role.

“This year, as a captain, I was really excited,” said Hale, who was making the move from the infield to the outfield. "It was going to be the chance for me to actually feel like I was adding to the team and playing consistently.”

“This year, without a doubt, she would’ve been my right fielder,” Waters said. “She’s just a good kid, so adaptable to everything.”

When the spring season was canceled, the 18-year-old Hale was shocked.

“We were all holding out a little hope that things were going back to normal,” Hale said. “I think it was a shock because everyone thought that [the season] was going to happen.”

At Amesbury, she was secretary of her class office, secretary of the student council, a member of the National Honor Society, editor of the yearbook, and in honors societies for English, math, history, and publications. Hale will attend the honors college at UMass Amherst and plans to study English on a pre-law track.

“I think it’s difficult just because we missed the whole season,” she said. "It’s hard not to be sad about it. There’s bigger things than softball for sure, and that’s just a reminder that we’re lucky to have the seasons we had.

"I think players who weren’t seniors this year will definitely have a deeper appreciation.”

GREG LEVINSKY