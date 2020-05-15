MLB’s draft cutdown a stunner for Northeastern’s Ian Fair and other local prospects

First, college sports were shut down in March, and then Major League Baseball suspended play during spring training. And then a a week ago, the annual MLB Amateur Draft scheduled for early June was cut from 40 rounds to five, with each team realizing a savings of nearly $30 million.

Ian Fair was still processing the jarring feeling of having his junior baseball season at Northeastern canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic when even more uncertainty fell in his lap.

Fair, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound infielder from Walpole who was Colonial Athletic Association’s preseason Player of the Year after hitting at a .357 clip a year ago, suddenly found himself in a pool of players who watched their hopes of being a 2020 selection shrink.

“This season was obviously big for me,” Fair said. “I needed to prove myself to improve my draft stock. I feel like a 40-round draft, it just would’ve been a matter of when I would be drafted. Now that it’s five rounds, you have no idea. You have no idea what’s going to happen. You don’t know how teams are going to approach the draft, what guys they’re going to go after.”

“There’s so much uncertainty. We’re used to having a 40-round draft, that’s 1,200 guys getting picked and now it’s switching to like 160 guys. It’s honestly disappointing for a lot of guys because there’s going to be so many great players and a ton of good talent that might not get the shot to play pro ball.”

The truncated draft leaves hundreds of players with complicated decisions to make.

Before the season was canceled and the draft truncated, Boston College lefty Joey Walsh planned on waiting to see how the year went to determine how he’d approach the draft. The Plymouth North graduate had take a redshirt season as a freshman after undergoing Tommy John surgery as a high school senior. With an extra year of eligibility, he still had the option to return to BC next season no matter how the draft plays out.

“I definitely thought that my chances [of being picked] were going to get a lot smaller, which was a hard pill to swallow,” Walsh said. “It’s just so weird that they’re having a five-round draft. I don’t really understand how they could go from 40 to five. No one saw that coming.”

The buzz around Virginia Tech pitcher Ian Seymour, a junior southpaw from Westborough, picked up after he started the season 3-0 with a 2.21 earned run average. Even though there is some security in knowing that he remains high on many teams’ draft boards, there is still anxiety.

“The whole thing is crazy,” said the St. John’s Shrewsbury gradute. “No one has ever been in this situation before. We’re kind of learning and getting through it together. So really, I’m not in control of any of it. I really don’t think about it too much. Obviously, it’s the dream to get picked but I’m just trying to get better every day.”

Even though undrafted players will be eligible to sign a free agents (for a maximum of $20,000), the pool of players will be larger than ever. And that will lead to a flood of eligible players in 2021.

As a 22-year-old redshirt junior, Fair is already a year older than most of the players in his draft class. With two years of eligibility left, he can return to Northeastern next spring, but he’d be 23 years old entering the draft.

“Those younger guys have a huge leg up on us because of age,” he said. “It puts guys in a tough situation because it’s like, do you try to sign outside the draft and go play or do you come back another year and take your chances in next year’s draft. Even when there’s going to be a lot more guys. So it’s really a tough situation to be in for sure. There’s a lot of uncertainty.”

If he is not drafted, he will return to Northeastern.

“It’s been my dream since I was a kid to play professional baseball, so obviously if it happens and I get drafted, that would be great and I would go play professional baseball," said Fair, who was a four-year letter winner at Walpole High. "But if I don’t I have another great option to fall back on, which is go play another season with my team.

Unmasking history

As UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford scrolled through his timeline last week, he saw a striking photo that captured the way history has a way of repeating.

SEC network reporter Tony Barnhart shared a semitone image from 1918 of spectators at Grant Field — since renamed Bobby Dodd Stadium — on hand for a Georgia Tech football game in the midst of the Spanish flu. Every fan was wearing a mask.

Bamford, who worked at Georgia Tech from 2011-15, as senior associate athletic director, could not help but draw a parallel to the current state of a country coping with coronavirus and a college athletics landscape considering what games will look like when they return.

“I thought that was just a telling image of the times,” Bamford said. “Here we are 102 years later and sort of considering or dealing with a similar sporting environment from what they were looking at back in the 1910’s.

Bobby Dodd Stadium stadium is the oldest football bowl subdivision stadium. The Spanish flu infected an estimated 500 million people, or a third of the world’s population according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Much like now, the pandemic brought sports to a standstill.

“When I saw it, my mouth opened widely and I was just like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me!’” Bamford said. “This is everything I’ve been thinking about and it’s connected to the university I worked at. I was just shaking my head showing my wife like, ‘Can you believe this? Look at this.’

“That image just really told a story about what they were going through with that influenza. And if we’re to play college football this fall, there could be many permutations on are you playing at all. If you are, is there a crowd? If there is a crowd, is there social distancing? There wasn’t social distancing in that photo, but they did all have masks on. So just very apropos for the time.”

Training mode at BC

Creativity is on full display these days. And even though Phil Matusz, the new strength and conditioning coach for the Boston College football program under first-year coach Jeff Hafley has given players a template for workouts during the quarantine, a few still have ideas of their own.

“We give guys options,” said Matusz in a conference call earlier this week. “Like if you can push a car safely with someone operating the vehicle. Wheelbarrow carries or farmer carries in general or carrying gallon jugs.”

Notre Dame transfer Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, a transfer from Notre Dame, and lineman Alec Lindstrom took Matusz up on another timeless activity: chopping wood.

“I told them in the program, make sure you know how to chop wood before you do this,” Matusz said.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.

