Newport’s Hall of Fame tennis tournament canceled

In addition to the cancellation of the July 11-18 tournament, the International Tennis Hall of Fame also that its 2020 induction ceremony for Goran Ivanisevic and Conchita Martinez is being called off. The tours’ extension of their suspensions made Wimbledon the first Grand Slam tournament wiped out because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Hall of Fame Open in Newport, R.I., usually a post-Wimbledon grass-court tournament, was canceled because the professional tennis tours extended their suspensions through at least the end of July, bringing the total number of scrapped tournaments around the world to more than 40.

WNBA still planning season

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is focusing on about a half dozen scenarios for the league to begin play this summer

Engelbert did not go into detail about each scenario, but told The Associated Press that the league is looking at playing at one site, a few possibly at most instead of at every home arena.

What that season will look like is still unclear. The league has some added flexibility in it scheduling since it was originally taking off most of July and the early part of August for the 2020 Olympics. The postponement of the Tokyo Games gives the league more of a chance to have a full season.

Engelbert said that the health of the players, league and team staff was of the utmost importance.

No group, team training for MLS

Major League Soccer is extending a league-wide moratorium on group and team training through June 1. The moratorium had been in place through May 15. MLS players are permitted to use outdoor team training fields for voluntary individual workouts, in compliance with local health authorities and government orders, that were created in consultation with medical and infectious disease experts … Germany’s Bundesliga will become the world’s first major sports competition to emerge from the coronavirus lockdown this weekend. Players are being tested twice a week, coaches will have to wear face masks and fans will be banned from stadiums when the soccer league resumes Saturday … AMA Motocross announced seven made-for-TV Supercross races from May 31 through June 21 to close out a season interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic … Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner John Swofford said the league expects to distribute nearly all of its projected revenues to member schools for this school year despite the shutdown of college sports amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a video conference with reporters Thursday, Swofford said the league expects to distribute “98 percent” of its projected totals to league schools. He didn’t discuss specific amounts.