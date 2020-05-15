fb-pixel

NWHL’s Boston Pride won’t get a chance to try for league title after championship game is canceled

By Associated PressUpdated May 15, 2020, 43 minutes ago
Jillian Dempsey works on her shot during a February practice.
Jillian Dempsey works on her shot during a February practice.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The National Women’s Hockey League has canceled the Isobel Cup championship game between the Boston Pride and Minnesota Whitecaps.

The game was scheduled March 13 in Boston, before the initial postponement because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NWHL founder and commissioner Dani Rylan calls the decision “disappointing” while adding “this global health crisis transcends sports.”

The league is focused on preparing for next season. Its scheduled to open in mid-November, with a sixth team after the addition of an expansion franchise in Toronto.

Ticket holders can request a refund or choose to apply their payment toward Pride tickets for next season.

