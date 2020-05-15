Since there’s no baseball, the Pawtucket Red Sox may turn their stadium into a temporary restaurant

“It’s a 78-year-old ballpark. It’s in what we hope to be its final year [as the home of the PawSox], and I think people might want to get one more glimpse of it,” said PawSox chairman Larry Lucchino.

But in the absence of both games and game-related income, the PawSox are exploring ways within the evolving regulatory landscape to allow fans to connect with their longtime team while also generating some revenue in a lost season.

Minor league baseball is unlikely to be played in front of fans this year, if at all. That reality suggests that the Pawtucket Red Sox may never again take the field in McCoy Stadium prior to their anticipated move next year to Worcester.

Among the possibilities: An outdoor dining experience that allows fans to enjoy the ballpark setting even in the absence of games.

Rhode Island announced on Monday a plan to allow restaurants to start serving customers again at outdoor dining facilities starting on Monday. The plan initially limits dining parties to five, requires at least eight feet between tables, and caps capacity at 20 tables.

The PawSox believe that McCoy Stadium could offer a perfect setting to operate within those regulatory guidelines, perhaps with picnic tables spread across the field.

“That’s a batting practice fastball for our outfield grass or our infield dirt,” said PawSox president Charles Steinberg. “It’s a unique experience, one that you can’t get anywhere else, and it really holds great potential.

“We’ve had baseball – product No. 1 – taken away from us. But we still have a 78-year-old stadium that strikes a nostalgic chord for Rhode Island,” continued Steinberg. “And you still have a beautiful ballfield that leads the league in sunsets. It’s a question of how do you use your ballpark and a fan experience to make use of the assets you still have?”

The ballpark dining experience is one of several being contemplated by the PawSox at a time when their business model has been upended by the COVID-19 restrictions on non-essential businesses and mass gatherings. As Rhode Island advances in its phased reopening, the team is trying to find ways to use McCoy – the home of the PawSox for 50 years – in ways that follow public health guidance.

Already, the team has used McCoy’s massive, four-plus-acre parking lot to serve the community during the pandemic. On Thursday, the team partnered with the City of Pawtucket, the ELISHA project, and Ocean State Job Lot to host the distribution of food to more than 1,000 cars.

With the caveat that any business activities will depend on governmental regulations, the community activity staged in the parking lot during the pandemic suggests the possibility of a socially distanced space in the summer months that could be used for fireworks, movies, or other entertainments.

The idea of creating a takeout dining service has also been discussed. Other minor league teams, including the Salem Red Sox – the organization’s High-A Carolina League affiliate – have had some success selling ballpark food while also using their facilities for charitable purposes such as free meals for first responders and health care workers.

But it is the idea of the on-field dining experience that has generated the most traction to date, particularly given that it would permit the team to bring in a limited number of fans who’d hoped to connect with the team during what may be McCoy’s final year hosting the PawSox before the team’s scheduled relocation to Worcester in 2021.

The PawSox had planned a robust schedule of promotions and activities this season to celebrate the team’s history in Pawtucket and Rhode Island. But in the absence of games, the team has been trying to identify ways to give fans a different backdrop to connect again with the ballpark setting.

“Many of the activities and businesses that we’re looking into are ways that people can reprise their memories of McCoy and at least enjoy a McCoy experience if not a McCoy baseball experience,” said Lucchino.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.