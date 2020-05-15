For two senior athletes, ‘this was the year’ to finally start — until the pandemic derailed their dreams

Joe Wells is as Woburn as they come. He has the pedigree, playing for Woburn, graduating in 1991, before returning to coach his alma mater. His full-time career (after a few years as a teacher) is as a Woburn police officer. So rest assured he was as thrilled as anyone with the accomplishments of the season.

This was last spring, when the chapter on a most memorable baseball season was officially closing. The laughs, cheers, toasts, and hugs over a casual dinner inside a rented hall were doing all they could to celebrate Woburn’s run to the Division North 1 final, to remember the team’s first league title since 1978, to express gratitude to the 12 graduating seniors who had led the way.

Advertisement

But coaches aren’t built to idle. So even as that amazing celebratory banquet was wrapping up, Wells was looking forward, seeking out his top juniors, guys whose chance to shine beckoned for 2020.

Among them was John Kyle, a pitcher who’d contributed so much as a reliever to the deep playoff run, but who in any other year would have been a top-of-the-rotation starter and off-day shortstop.

“He’s a highly competitive kid, a soccer player as well, one of those kids that doesn’t want to come off the field,” Wells said of his returning captain. “This season would have been it. I told him that at the banquet.

"I know how frustrated he was, and I remember saying to him, ‘Don’t plan on coming off the field this year.' He wanted to be on the field so much.”

“I was looking forward to getting a bigger role,” Kyle agreed, “getting more at-bats and playing shortstop more, and also having a bigger role as a leader this year.”

His fellow juniors felt similarly. Take Carter Walsh, a talented pitcher who couldn’t crack the varsity staff, leading the way on JV instead, ready now for a high school finale as a starter and outfielder. He planned out his offseason, booking time in the weight room, ready to work himself into the best baseball shape of his life, ready to log his first varsity inning.

Advertisement

“He was going to be a big part of this year’s rotation and in the same boat as John, being on the field all the time, either in the outfield or on the mound,” Wells said.

“Any other year since I’ve been in the program, he would have been up with the varsity last year, but because we were such a senior-laden team, there wasn’t an opportunity for him to even play, to even pitch in the rotation as a reliever.

“All winter they were working out and gearing up for the season, doing their workouts on their own, throwing on their own leading up to the season. It was all a ton of positive stuff.”

Until it wasn’t. Until a virus came and took it all away. Until life pulled the proverbial rug out from under their field of dreams.

John Kyle lost out on his chance to lead the Tanners' rotation when coronavirus led to the spring sports season being canceled. Blake Nissen for the Boston Globe

Students shifted to online classes, Zooming with their teachers, taking online AP tests, moving relatively seamlessly into the virtual world.

But sports? Sports can’t happen virtually. Seasons were suspended, put on hiatus, left in limbo. Hope hung around, at least for a while. There were plans for a shortened schedule, salvaging something of a season. Even as those faded, new ideas sprouted; perhaps a home-and-home series against a rival school would salvage something for the seniors.

Advertisement

Honorable ideas all. But feasible? None.

Now, the words from that banquet only sting.

“I can’t deliver on that promise,” Wells said.

The pandemic has done an extraordinary job of spreading heartbreak along with illness, and the blow it has struck to so many rites of passage leaves a generation of kids with a litany of laments. Yet there is something particularly poignant in the experiences of Kyle and Walsh, players whose one shining moment was extinguished by circumstances beyond their control, young men robbed of that beautiful opportunity to take center stage, to earn the ultimate high school reward for years of hard work.

“I remember when the initial decision happened, it was supposed to be two weeks, and I thought, ‘That’s not that bad, we’ll be back around May,’ ” Walsh said, “Then when it got pushed back again, I just knew there was no way it was going to happen. It’s frustrating.”

There is no special tonic here, or even unique insight. When a situation stinks, sometimes the best we can do is acknowledge the pain and sadness, making the mere act of recognition an important cog in the healing process.

Baseball has been a part of these kids’ lives since they were just hitting school age. They’ve played with friends, been coached by parents, spent hours traveling to the same tournaments and sitting on the same sidelines.

Advertisement

“I always figured we’d play some games at least," Kyle said. "When it hit that it wasn’t happening, it still didn’t really sink in. But a week or so later, it started to get nice out and I just wanted to play baseball. I’ve been doing it this time of year my whole life.”

“This was the year,” said Kyle’s father, Robert, wistfulness barely masking the sadness. Robert’s own father played pro ball, and when young John wanted to play too, Robert didn’t just sign up to coach but ended up spending years on the board of the Little League.

Yet as much fun as those games were, as great as the travel ball experience was, senior year of high school is just different.

“Devastating,” Robert said. “It was a tremendous disappointment. Obviously it’s nobody’s fault, and there’s nothing anybody could do to change it. Johnny’s got a pretty stiff upper lip, and he said it’s no big deal, but I told him, ‘I know better than that.’ ”

In some years, as Wells sees the spring approaching, he has to cajole the kids to stay attentive, knowing they want to cut loose for prom, for the beach, for graduation parties, and friend time.

“We always try to emphasize that you only get one opportunity to play high school sports, that after we’re done, you have all summer to do all that stuff," he said. "It’s tough to tell a teenager that, but these kids listened. And now someone like Carter, he won’t get to play an inning of varsity. It’s tough.

Advertisement

“It’s heartbreaking, because there is no do-over.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.