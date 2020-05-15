fb-pixel

The top draft-eligible MLB prospects from Massachusetts

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated May 15, 2020, an hour ago
St. John's Shrewsbury grad Ian Seymour has developed into a major league prospect at Virginia Tech.
St. John's Shrewsbury grad Ian Seymour has developed into a major league prospect at Virginia Tech.John Amis/Associated Press

The state’s top prospects for the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft scheduled for June 10-11.

LHP Colin Ahearn, Lakeville / Baylor School; committed to Tennessee.

SS Harold Coll, Hyde Park / Georgia Premier Academy; committed to North Carolina.

LHP Nick Dombkowski, West Springfield / Hartford.

RHP Brandon Dufault, Windham, N.H. / Northeastern.

SS Ian Fair, Walpole / Northeastern

RHP Michael Gemma, Milton (Catholic Memorial); committed to Northeastern.

LHP Christopher Holcomb, Marston Mills (Barnstable High) / Tulane.

LHP Ian Seymour, Westborough (St. John’s Shrewsbury) / Virginia Tech.

RHP Joe Simeone, Groton-Dunstable / UConn.

LHP Jared Shuster, New Bedford (Tabor) / Wake Forest

Advertisement

RHP Matthew Stansky, Douglas (St. John’s Shrewsbury) / Bryant.

RHP David Stiehl, Cheshire Academy / Northeastern.

LHP Joe Walsh, Plymouth North / Boston College.

LHP Jared Wetherbee, Fiskdale (Avon Old Farms) / Elon.

Compiled by Matt Doherty.