The top draft-eligible MLB prospects from Massachusetts

The state’s top prospects for the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft scheduled for June 10-11.
LHP Colin Ahearn, Lakeville / Baylor School; committed to Tennessee.
SS Harold Coll, Hyde Park / Georgia Premier Academy; committed to North Carolina.
LHP Nick Dombkowski, West Springfield / Hartford.
RHP Brandon Dufault, Windham, N.H. / Northeastern.
SS Ian Fair, Walpole / Northeastern
RHP Michael Gemma, Milton (Catholic Memorial); committed to Northeastern.
LHP Christopher Holcomb, Marston Mills (Barnstable High) / Tulane.
LHP Ian Seymour, Westborough (St. John’s Shrewsbury) / Virginia Tech.
RHP Joe Simeone, Groton-Dunstable / UConn.
LHP Jared Shuster, New Bedford (Tabor) / Wake Forest
RHP Matthew Stansky, Douglas (St. John’s Shrewsbury) / Bryant.
RHP David Stiehl, Cheshire Academy / Northeastern.
LHP Joe Walsh, Plymouth North / Boston College.
LHP Jared Wetherbee, Fiskdale (Avon Old Farms) / Elon.
Compiled by Matt Doherty.