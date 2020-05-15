With five college snowboard racing championships in hand, Myles Silverman is ready for the next level

Silverman, a senior at Hobart College who was born in Boston, is the undisputed college snowboard racing champion.

“Whaddup?" it says. “I’m probably out shredding on the slopes.”

Up next?

An Olympic medal, he hopes.

“Since I’ve been away at college, it’s been really hard,” Silverman said. “2026, I feel really confident on that one. Anything can happen. 2022, if my snowboarding comes together in the next two years, it’s very, very possible.”

The 22-year-old Silverman won his fifth US Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association national championship in March at Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Advertisement

Now basking in his final collegiate athletic accomplishment, and one of the final collegiate sporting events before seemingly all sports in the country were shut down, Silverman , turns his attention to fulfilling his ultimate dream: an Olympic gold medal in parallel snowboard racing.

“I guess it was all the time on the snow,” said Silverman, who grew up in Brunswick, Maine. “I was constantly on snow. I’ve been on the snow since I was 1. My dad had me on skis then. It’s probably the amount of time that I’d have to train and experience different snow conditions.”

This summer, Silverman likely would have been training in Chile. He has competed in 10 countries (“Kazakhstan was the craziest”), including World Cup events in South Korea and Switzerland, helping him earn enough FIS points to keep his spot on the US Ski & Snowboard team. At his first Word Cup event, in January in Switzerland, he finished 44th in a field of 61.

Following the completion of his degree requirements in December of 2020, Silverman plans on training full-time for the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022 and in Milan-Cortina, Italy, in 2026.

Advertisement

"It’s going to be an interesting period as far as a comeback goes, and also, getting ready for the next level up with Olympic conditions,” said Silverman’s coach, Thedo Remmelink. “It will definitely be hard work and there are two years left. Next season he will need to get himself into the game, prequalify so to say.”

A member of the US Snowboard racing team since the summer following his high school graduation, Silverman hopes to train in Europe or Steamboat Springs, Colo.

“I know it will be so great to just focus on one thing,” Silverman. “I am definitely sure that there is going to be a quantum leap, putting all my mental focus into snowboarding, on and off the slopes.”

Silverman started snowboarding at age 6. Nearly two decades later, he won his third straight slalom in March. He was hoping for his third giant slalom victory the next day, but the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silverman took inspiration from watching two-time Olympic gold medalist Seth Wescott tear it up at Maine’s Sugarloaf Mountain, the only New England mountain Silverman frequented, when he was in middle school. He was home-schooled during the winters of his middle-school years so he could snowboard at Sugarloaf.

Myles Silverman was featured in promotional material for Sugarloaf Mountain as a child. Skye Chalmers

Once his skills developed, Silverman went to Steamboat Mountain School in Colorado for high school. He attended the Turin Olympics in 2006, and realized that was his dream.

It was in Colorado where Silverman met Remmelink, who became the US coach at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Advertisement

“He's a good rider,” Remmelink said. “He has the potential. I'm looking forward to seeing him compete and see what he can do.”

Silverman did not compete in the college nationals as a freshman, and took off his second term in an attempt to qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics. Five national titles later, Silverman is the only winner of a national title in an individual sport in the college’s history.

Hobart even named an award after him, given to an exceptional student-athlete competing in an individual sport.

“I feel very honored,” Silverman said. “It’s kind of crazy to be there for the rest of time at Hobart.”

Silverman is majoring in history with a minor in entrepreneurial studies. He dreams of working at a venture capital firm. But the Olympics are his top priority right now..

“I’ve had these thoughts for a while now, so I feel like my mind is completely adjusted,” Silverman said. “College, it’s been great that I’ve been able to have that privilege and get my schooling done, but going into the next six years, I feel as though I am more than ready. I am eager to get out there.”

Myles Silverman won his first USCSA national championship in 2018. Lee Silverman

Greg Levinsky can be reached at greg.levinsky@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GregLevinsky.