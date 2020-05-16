Coast Guard searching for missing boater off Cape Cod

The Coast Guard and several Cape Cod public safety agencies were searching Saturday night for a 55-year-old man went who missing after his boat capsized off Hyannis, officials said.

The man was not wearing a life jacket and was dressed in gray and black clothing, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Briana Carter.

Another person on the boat was rescued by a good samaritan after the vessel overtuned about 7:45 p.m. near Great Island.