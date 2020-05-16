Coast Guard searching for missing boater off Cape Cod

The Coast Guard and several Cape Cod public safety agencies were searching Saturday night for a 55-year-old man went who missing after his boat capsized off Hyannis, officials said.
The man was not wearing a life jacket and was dressed in gray and black clothing, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Briana Carter.
Another person on the boat was rescued by a good samaritan after the vessel overtuned about 7:45 p.m. near Great Island.
Coast Guard Station Woods Hole and Air Station Cape Cod responded, along with police from Hyannis, Barnstable, and Yarmouth, as well as the Department of Natural Resources, Carter said.
Yarmouth police Sergeant George Tsoukalas confirmed officers were searching in the water off Great Island in the town.
The search was still ongoing as of 10:25 p.m. Saturday, she said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
