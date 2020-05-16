Friday night storm leaves thousands without power Saturday

Tyngsborough police, fire department and tree crews were at the scenes of downed power lines and closed several streets. North Tewskbury was left without power after lightning struck a telephone pole, police said .

More than 9,000 customers were without power as of 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The outages were mostly concentrated in Worcester, Franklin and Middlesex counties, according to MEMA.

Thousands of Massachusetts residents were left without power Saturday after a storm the night before toppled trees and felled power lines.

Residents took to social media Friday night and Saturday morning to share images of trees that had been uprooted and snapped by the high winds.

The night’s lashings of wind and rain turned into clear skies and warmth in Boston by early Saturday morning. The National Weather Forecast predicts the day will hit a high of 72 degrees in the early afternoon before falling to 48 degrees in the evening.

Milder weather is predicted for the rest of the week.

Sunday will finish out the weekend with partial sun expected and could get up to 68 degrees.

Monday will likely feature afternoon showers with a high near 56 degrees. Tuesday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain and high of 52 degrees.

Wednesday will likely see a partial return of the sun and is predicted to have a high of 56 degrees. Thursday will also be partly sunny, with a high of 63 degrees.

Friday will finish out the workweek with more sun, possible rain and a temperature high of 71 degrees.

