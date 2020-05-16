Man rescued after sailboat overturns off Mashpee

A man found clinging to the side of a sailboat was rescued off Mashpee Saturday afternoon by local firefighters and the Coast Guard, officials said.

The man was not injured and declined treatment at the scene. The 15-foot vessel may have sunk in Waquoit Bay, according to Mashpee Fire Capt. Joseph Fellows.

A good samaritan reported about 4 p.m. that a brown sailing vessel had overtuned in the bay off Seconsett Island, and a person was hanging from the side, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Briana Carter.