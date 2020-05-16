Man rescued after sailboat overturns off Mashpee

A man found clinging to the side of a sailboat was rescued off Mashpee Saturday afternoon by local firefighters and the Coast Guard, officials said.
The man was not injured and declined treatment at the scene. The 15-foot vessel may have sunk in Waquoit Bay, according to Mashpee Fire Capt. Joseph Fellows.
A good samaritan reported about 4 p.m. that a brown sailing vessel had overtuned in the bay off Seconsett Island, and a person was hanging from the side, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Briana Carter.
Mashpee firefighters and crews from the Coast Guard Station Woods Hole responded, she said.
“He never requested help, but he got it,” said Fellows, adding the person called with good intentions. “We got to him and he was refusing all assistance.”
The incident lasted about 90 minutes, he said.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.