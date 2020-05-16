Now is not the time to let up, Governor Baker

We need the governor to summon all of his innate caution, his devotion to data, his resolute incrementalism that in other times and settings has driven some of us crazy.

Now, more than ever, we need Charlie Baker to be Charlie Baker.

After two months of isolation, the pressure to throw open the doors is growing — even though our state, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, has lost more than 5,500 souls to COVID-19, and hundreds are newly diagnosed with it each day.

Quarantine fatigue is breaking out all over, with some flouting directives on masks and physical distancing to make political statements. There is also very real desperation out there, as those who’ve been furloughed or laid off worry about survival.

And President Trump is weaponizing all of it as a reelection strategy — even as the federal government has been largely MIA in the crisis — pushing an anti-science effort to throw open the doors to business activity across the country. That adds to the heat on governors like ours.

Baker has a reputation as a technocrat allergic to sudden moves. At times, the governor’s uber-manager image hasn’t matched reality. Sometimes it has — including in moments that called for more boldness than he could muster. But if ever there was a perfect moment for Baker’s vaunted, evidence-based decision-making, it’s right now. Getting the reopen wrong means surging infections, and an economy in even worse shape than it is right now.

The state’s stay-at-home order ends at midnight on Monday, after which Baker will release details of his plan to reopen the state. Workers worry that the governor, who stacked his Reopening Advisory Board with business leaders but made the mystifying decision to leave out unions and others who represent those who actually get their hands dirty, doesn’t have a good enough handle on the fear they feel.

Workers like Frances, a hairdresser from Newton, are bracing for the impossible choices Monday may bring. Some states — including those with sober leadership, like Connecticut — have included hair salons among the first businesses to reopen. That mystifies her, given that her work as a colorist requires her to sit 6 inches away from her clients all day.

“We’re like the guinea pigs,” said Frances, who is using only her middle name, because she’s afraid she will be fired for speaking out “We are touching people all the time. There’s no way we can cut and color hair without it.”

Every day she gets calls from clients, eager to get back into her chair.

“It’s going to be like ‘The Hunger Games’ when the salon reopens,” she said. Clients spend a couple of hours in a salon. Frances will have to stay all day, surrounded by other clients and colleagues. And since the pandemic will mean far fewer clients in the salon at any one time, she will be risking infection for far less money.

But if she refuses to go back to a reopened salon, Frances will likely lose her unemployment benefits and, worse, some clients, who will find more willing colorists to tend to their 3-inch roots.

We’ve heard a lot about business owners in this part of the economy, struggling to keep afloat as bills come due. But their employees are even more vulnerable.

“A lot of business owners got help to pay their rent," she said. “Now we have to come in and generate more money for them, at the cost of being possibly deathly ill?”

Tens of thousands of workers have been grappling with that prospect in supermarkets and other essential businesses throughout this crisis. We ought to be very careful before we grow their ranks, even in the face of building pressure to do otherwise.

The governor has been commendably deliberative in recent weeks. Now is not the time to let up. He oughtn’t give an inch to business leaders, or whoever else is trying to rush him — until we have enough testing and tracking, and the data tell him it’s safe.

He has to be Charlie Baker, for all of our sakes.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.