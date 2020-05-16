Shooting investigated in Brockton

The man had been taken to the hospital by a relative and his girlfriend, Duarte said.

Officers responded to 390 Montello St. at 7:32 p.m. on the report of a stabbing, but when they arrived, learned the person had been shot, Brockton police spokesman Darren Duarte said in an e-mail.

A 21-year-old man was shot and injured in Brockton Friday night, police said.

Witnesses told police they heard a loud bang, but did not see what happened, Duarte said.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at (508) 941-0234.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com

