State reports 113 additional deaths due to COVID-19

Massachusetts on Saturday reported 113 additional deaths due to the coronavirus, while the number of residents testing positive also continued to rise.

In all, 5,705 deaths in Massachusetts have been attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to state figures.

There were also 1,512 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 84,933. On Friday, 1,239 new cases of the disease were announced.