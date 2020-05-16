State reports 113 additional deaths due to COVID-19

Massachusetts on Saturday reported 113 additional deaths due to the coronavirus, while the number of residents testing positive also continued to rise.
In all, 5,705 deaths in Massachusetts have been attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to state figures.
There were also 1,512 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 84,933. On Friday, 1,239 new cases of the disease were announced.
Meanwhile, the state’s seven-day rolling average of positive tests, a figure closely watched by health officials, remained at 12 percent of all tests given, according to data released by the Department of Public Health.
A total of 12,410 new tests were reported Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 448,089, according to the latest tally.
