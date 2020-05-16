Sturbridge woman killed in Connecticut crash

A 21-year-old woman from Sturbridge died after she lost control of her car on Interstate 84 in Tolland, Conn.,and was ejected from the vehicle, officials confirmed Saturday.

Madison Wetnickadied at Hartford Hospital as a result of injuries from the crash, which occurred just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to an accident report released from Connecticut State Police.

Wetnicka , who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, was traveling east on I-84 near Exit 68 when her Toyota Scion hit a vehicle as she attempted to switch from the right lane into the center lane, according to the report.