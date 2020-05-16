Suspicious disappearance of Dover woman investigated, officials say

Police are investigating the suspicious disappearance of a woman from Dover, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office said Saturday night.

Kathleen McLean, 45, was last seen at her home at 29 Valley Road on Thursday night, said David Traub, a spokesman for Morrissey’s office.

Police in Dover and Dedham along with State Police troopers assigned to Morrissey’s office are “attempting to learn the whereabouts” of McLean, Traub said in an e-mail.