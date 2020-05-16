Fire, explosion in Los Angeles injures 10 firefighters

LOS ANGELES — An explosion in downtown Los Angeles injured 10 firefighters Saturday, and more than 200 others rushed to the scene as the flames spread to several buildings.

The condition of the injured was not immediately known. News helicopters showed dozens of fire trucks at the scene. As firefighters aimed hoses at the long-slung building in the city's Toy District where the explosion occurred, others could be seen standing next to gurneys that had been readied for the injured.

“”My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted. “Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information."