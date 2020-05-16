States inching, uneasily, toward reopening

An economy doesn’t require only state blessing — it requires customers. Disney World may reopen; would you go? A healthy economy requires controlling this virus. Vast sums spent over a few months to allow workers to stay at home and to keep businesses afloat pale in comparison with the cost of an economy hobbled for years, possibly including repeated lockdowns.

At this moment, many states across the nation are reopening after coronavirus lockdown, against the recommendations of epidemiologists. Officials argue that controlling the virus is a benefit that comes with costs they cannot afford. However, there can be no healthy economy while a deadly disease remains uncontrolled.

I suspect that leaders who advocate opening back up actually fear what awaits when people see that it’s possible for the state to intervene boldly in the common interest. Perhaps they prefer an economy hobbled for years, but with the economic elite remaining in control, to a healthy economy with an empowered working and middle class.

Jim Garrett

Melrose





We’ll need clearer advice than just 'wear a mask’

In their op-ed “How to reopen Massachusetts and keep it open” (Opinion, May 11), Shan Soe-Lin and Robert Hecht write, “The success of the first wave would give customers more confidence to eat out again and go to the movies, albeit while wearing masks.”

How do we eat while wearing masks? I’ve read advice from medical sources that say that after you put on a mask to go out, you shouldn’t touch your mask until you get home. Then you take it off and treat it as if it’s infected, by promptly washing it in soap and water. If this is correct, wearing a mask to a restaurant and then taking it off leaves you with an infected mask and no place to put it — and no desire to put it back on after eating.

If we need people to wear masks, then we need clear, simple protocols. Some medical or government group needs to drill down and give us specific advice before we can expect compliance with, or even an understanding of, what we have to do to stop the spread of this virus.

Ellen Davis Sullivan

Andover





Selective lockdowns, by age, are no way to proceed

I read the article “A middle ground on reopening” (Page A1, May 14) with interest. I support the phased reopening approach; however, I take exception to the notion of selective lockdowns, particularly targeting people over 65. It is dangerous to lump all people of an age range into a single group, as if there are no differences among them.

I know people over 65 who go to the gym regularly and do not have any underlying conditions, except for their age, that would make them more susceptible. A fit so-called elderly person may be less susceptible than a 30-year-old who is overweight and plays video games for hours on end.

The “elderly” do not need to be treated as children. Most “elderly” people are smart enough to know what they need to do to stay safe. And if they decide to take a risk, that should be their choice.

Cathy Chizauskas

Braintree





Clearing crowded prisons must be part of the plan

As Governor Baker creates a plan to reopen the Commonwealth, we call on him to alleviate overcrowded prisons by releasing the hundreds of people who have been granted parole, those who are medically vulnerable, and those within months of finishing their sentences.

Inadequate social distancing makes it impossible to prevent incarcerated people from contracting the coronavirus. Recently, the Massachusetts Department of Correction reported that 72 percent of prisoners sleep within 6 feet of each other. More than 500 incarcerated people have already tested positive for COVID-19.

Housing insecurity is a barrier to emergency decarceration, and some people will need a place to quarantine before returning home. We are encouraged by efforts from institutions such as Suffolk University, which has partnered with Pine Street Inn and the state to mobilize a dormitory as additional shelter space for homeless people. Similarly, empty dormitories throughout Massachusetts could serve as temporary housing for people released from prisons and jails.

It will prove impossible to reopen the Commonwealth without bold action to decarcerate; each new case will further spread the virus among people who are incarcerated, staff, health care workers, and the broader community. COVID-19 will not be restricted by the walls of a prison.

Madeline Stewart

Sonali Rathod

Boston

The writers are medical students at Boston University School of Medicine and members of the Boston University Coalition for Decarceration.