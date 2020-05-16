Will the GOP let Steve King out of the doghouse?

Now, though, King says he has a promise from House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to restore his committee positions. The House leadership denies it ; “Congressman King’s comments cannot be exonerated and I never said that,” McCarthy said.

After years of inflammatory comments, the party finally put the congressman in timeout last year, stripping him of his committee assignments after he lamented that the term “white supremacist” is considered offensive.

How much longer before the GOP decides that Steve King of Iowa has “learned his lesson," or that it’s “time to move on"?

Maybe. But McCarthy also left room for a u-turn, saying King could seek reappointment to committee if he wins reelection in November.

Advertisement

Barring King from committees was way too little, way too late, for a party that’s looked the other way at his anti-immigrant and racist remarks for years. Booting him was supposed to send the message it wouldn’t tolerate his behavior. But if the party can’t even make that punishment stick, what’s the message that sends?

* After surviving yet another brush with political death, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to be moving forward with annexing part of the West Bank. Not too long ago, there would have been an enormous uproar, since it was once envisioned as part of a future Palestinian state. But the muted international reaction isn’t just because of coronavirus: It’s a measure of how much international support for the Palestinians has waned. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo flew to Jerusalem to caution against moving too fast, but does anyone think the Trump administration is going to put any serious pressure on Netanyahu to hold back?

* Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, said that if he’s elected president he wouldn’t block any investigations into Donald Trump or pardon him if any of those inquiries resulted in a criminal conviction. The promise is perhaps premature, since Biden hasn’t won the election yet and Trump hasn’t been convicted of anything yet. But there’s a very real chance that Trump could be in legal jeopardy on several fronts, including an ongoing investigation in New York into potential campaign finance violations. The president couldn’t issue a pardon for a state crime anyway, but Biden’s promises raise hope that the law may yet catch up with Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.