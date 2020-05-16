BC athletic director Martin Jarmond to become next AD at UCLA, report says

Boston College athletic director Martin Jarmond will sign a six-year deal to become UCLA’s next AD, according to a report Saturday from Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Jarmond, 40, has spent the past three years at BC and was the youngest AD in the Power Five conferences. At UCLA, Jarmond will replace Dan Guerrero, who is retiring after 18 years at the school. During his tenure at BC, Jarmond launched at $150 million athletics fund-raising campaign, the largest of any ACC school. He oversaw the firing of football coach Steve Addazio this past winter, and the hiring of former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Advertisement

Before coming to BC, Jarmond was Ohio State’s assistant and later deputy athletic director from 2009-16. He graduated from UNC-Wilmington in 2001, where he played basketball.