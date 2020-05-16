Instant replay: The best sports on TV Sunday

Some channel–flipping may be required
Maple Leafs-Bruins, Oct. 22, 2019 (NESN, 1 p.m.)
It was the Bruins’ ninth game of the season. In it, David Pastrnak scores his 10th goal. Decent pace.
Larry Bird’s number retirement ceremony, Feb. 4, 1993 (NBCSB, 7 p.m.)
Gotta say, Magic Johnson looked pretty good in a Celtics T-shirt.
Suns-SuperSonics, Game 7, 1979 Western Conference finals (NBA TV, 9 p.m.)
Dennis Johnson came through in so many big moments as a Celtic. In this one, he came through as a Sonic (26 points, 8 rebounds) for the eventual champs.
