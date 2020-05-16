fb-pixel
Instant replay: The best sports on TV Sunday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated May 16, 2020, 51 minutes ago
David Pastrnak is congratulated after scoring his 10th goal in the Bruins' ninth game of the season.
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Some channel–flipping may be required

Maple Leafs-Bruins, Oct. 22, 2019 (NESN, 1 p.m.)

It was the Bruins’ ninth game of the season. In it, David Pastrnak scores his 10th goal. Decent pace.

Larry Bird’s number retirement ceremony, Feb. 4, 1993 (NBCSB, 7 p.m.)

Gotta say, Magic Johnson looked pretty good in a Celtics T-shirt.

Suns-SuperSonics, Game 7, 1979 Western Conference finals (NBA TV, 9 p.m.)

Dennis Johnson came through in so many big moments as a Celtic. In this one, he came through as a Sonic (26 points, 8 rebounds) for the eventual champs.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.