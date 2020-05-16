In victory, the party still starts with “Celebration”

It’s been 40 years since Kool & the Gang released “Celebration,” a song that was written to commemorate a new decade and advocate for world peace in a turbulent time. It has transformed into an international classic that crystallizes life’s pinnacle moments and into perhaps the greatest sports anthem of all time.

As the players run onto the field or floor to congratulate themselves after a big victory, the sound of J.T. Taylor and Kool & the Gang usually reverberates, beginning with the lyric, “There’s a party going on right here.”

Even if you have no idea of the voice or the group, or even if you don’t know when the song was released, you have heard this song, especially at the conclusion of major sporting events, when the home team clinches the win in the final seconds.

Taylor recorded that song when he was 26 years old, a new member of the group that had spent most of the 1970s as a jazz band. Now 66, Taylor relishes the song’s worldwide success. There isn’t a wedding he has attended where he isn’t asked to sing “Celebration.” It also became the victory theme for his son’s high school football team, although many of the players had no idea that he was the voice behind that anthem until they saw the gold record on his wall.

Sports anthems just seem to happen. Queen recorded “We Are The Champions,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” and “We Will Rock You” in a three-year period in the late 1970s and all three remain sports staples. “Celebration” was recorded as a kickoff song to the group’s second album with Taylor, and when he played the unfinished version for his mother, she told him, “You’re gonna sing that song for the rest of your life.”

“Whenever I sing the song, I just think about her saying that,” Taylor said. “It was a collection of some ideas. We had to try to outdo our first two singles, ‘Ladies Night’ and ‘Too Hot.’ And that pressure was there and when it hit, you couldn’t turn on a radio station without hearing it. And it snowballed from there.”

“Celebration” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts on Feb. 7, 1981. It also soared to No. 1 in Canada and New Zealand and topped the Billboard Dance and Soul charts. The song is infectious with its lighthearted lyrics, booming horns, and Taylor’s voice encouraging everybody to let loose and celebrate.

A few months after the release of the song, the “Billy Ball” Oakland A’s began blasting the song in Oakland Coliseum after victories and the making of a sports anthem began. The A’s played “Celebration” after every victory from 1981 until 2015.

“The silent thing started happening where you’re in a store and people are singing it right next to you, they don’t know it’s you [on the record],” Taylor said. “Or you go to a Little League game and they’re playing it and everybody is singing and you’re saying, ‘Wow, this is me.’ To this day, I’m still humbled by it and amazed that I had a part in a song that transcends race, religion, gender, and became internationally known.

“I can honestly state that that song will forever keep us a part of the life of the planet. It just seems like it never dies. Wherever you go, there the song is. Everywhere somebody is singing the song.”

For Taylor, the success of the song was bittersweet in a sense. Kool & the Gang had been on the scene for more than a decade, and he joined in 1978 as it transformed into more of a funk group with his lead vocals. In two years, he recorded the group’s biggest hit and became the face of Kool & the Gang. Some of the other group members resented his immediate success.

He hasn’t recorded with the group in 24 years, but concert promoters will still request Taylor if they sign the group to a performance.

The success of the song has not only meant a steady stream of income for Taylor but many requests for a couple of bars 40 years later. He recently sang the national anthem at a New York Liberty game and the WNBA team played “Celebration” after its win.

“I kind of laugh on the inside and enjoy and just revel in it,” he said. “People are coming up to you, ‘I remember in high school this was my song or this is my wedding song.’ And with all of the great songs that we hear and the mega artists, that song, why? What is the magic? I wish I knew. I just think when the energy is aligned spiritually, at that moment, magic happens.”

Taylor said he’s been hanging out in parks when a nearby picnic begins playing “Celebration” or at a religious event when the song will suddenly buzz through the church. It has become an anthem for victory and success.

“It doesn’t have a seed of sexuality, it doesn’t possess color or racial thing,” he said. “Celebration is in the Bible. It’s in the Koran, or any teachings of higher learning. It’s something you can play in schools. I’ll come out with it at an elementary school function and all of a sudden it’s a party. I gotta calm the kids down.

“I’m sitting here and reminiscing. The song just transcends. They’re playing the song in South America at soccer games. It’s pretty amazing, man. It gets emotional because when that song was played, the hostages were released from Iran and you think how it played a part in helping America heal.”

“Celebration” has become a sports and cultural staple, synthesizing life’s special moments and triumphs. There is no question thousands of households may even blast Taylor’s lead vocals when this pandemic ends.

“I’ll sometimes play it and realize that I’ve been from Canada to South America to Hawaii to Ethiopia and in between I’ve been welcomed in open arms to the homes of just about everyone on this planet,” he said. “That says a lot.”

PLAYOFF PREVIEW

It’s lining up for James, Lakers

If the NBA season resumes, LeBron James and the Lakers should be plenty rested enough to make a run at a title. Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Indications are that the NBA is going to eventually return after comments from commissioner Adam Silver, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, and others that have offered hope that the season can resume, albeit with no fans.

One of the biggest questions is whether the league should resume where it stopped — with teams having 15-20 games remaining — or just pick up at the playoffs following a potential month-long training camp.

The good news for the NBA is that there are definitive lines between playoff teams and non-playoff teams in the standings. In the Eastern Conference, the Magic are 5½ games ahead of the Wizards for the eighth playoff spot. In the West, the Grizzlies are 3½ games ahead of the Trail Blazers, Pelicans, and Kings, and four games ahead of the Spurs.

The NBA could develop a play-in system for those spots but would have to consider whether it’s fair to the teams that have earned those leads. If not, then the playoff pairings would be set and we can look at those matchups:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (8) Orlando Magic — This shouldn’t be too much of a challenge for the Bucks. The Magic have been below average most of the season but just good enough to beat out the reeling Wizards. Milwaukee will be healthy after the break, getting back point guard Eric Bledsoe. Milwaukee will also have a motivated Giannis Antetokounmpo chasing a second consecutive MVP award and Khris Middleton as his sidekick. This will be a sweep.

(2) Toronto Raptors vs. (7) Brooklyn Nets — The Nets are shorthanded yet again without Kyrie Irving, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. The Raptors are coming off an NBA Finals run and are experienced enough in these early series not to let the Nets even have a chance. Who would have thought the Raptors would earn the No. 2 seed after losing Kawhi Leonard?

(3) Boston Celtics vs. (6) Philadelphia 76ers — The most interesting of the first-round series because the 76ers beat the Celtics three times during the regular season. Philadelphia went 29-2 at home and 10-24 on the road, and it is playing for Brett Brown’s job. The Celtics should have enough to win this series in six because Brown is healthy, Jayson Tatum is playing like an MVP, and Gordon Hayward has had enough time to get completely healthy. Celtics in six.

(4) Miami Heat vs. (5) Indiana Pacers — Before the season was halted, Victor Oladipo returned to the Pacers’ lineup. The break has also given point guard Malcolm Brogdon enough time to recover from a torn quadriceps. The Heat are great at home but still haven’t proven tough enough to win on the road, even with Jimmy Butler. The Pacers will grind out this series in seven games.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies — The NBA won’t get to see Zion Williamson against LeBron James in the playoffs, but Ja Morant will be a more than adequate replacement. The Grizzlies play hard for coach Taylor Jenkins and that will get them one game in this series. But the Lakers, well rested and motivated, will roll behind James, who will have three months off and realizes this is a great chance to nab an NBA title. A healthy Lakers team will be good enough to beat the Bucks in the Finals.

(2) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (7) Dallas Mavericks — The Mavericks are a better team than a seventh seed, but Luka Doncic’s injury resulted in slippage and the Mavericks are likely to get bounced quickly here. The Clippers are deeper, stronger, and more physical than the Mavericks and will have a well-rested Leonard and Paul George ready to roll for what could be an epic Western Conference finals series with the Lakers.

(3) Denver Nuggets vs. (6) Houston Rockets — Hard to believe the Nuggets are ready to beat the Rockets in a long series. While Denver has had a nice season, the Nuggets have still had their struggles with the top teams in the conference. While the Nuggets will have home-court advantage, it’s hard to envision a James Harden-Russell Westbrook team going down in the first round. While the Nuggets have put together an exciting and competitive team, they still don’t scare anybody in the West. Houston in six.

(4) Utah Jazz vs. (5) Oklahoma City Thunder — The Jazz were supposed to be competitive with the Lakers and Clippers, instead they are again in a pick ’em series with the Thunder, who have been the league’s most surprising team. Do the Jazz have enough to win a tough series against a hungry opponent? Chris Paul won’t let the Thunder lose in the first round. He has done wonders with his new team, and Oklahoma City has proven a better road team than home team. The Thunder win this one in seven.

ETC.

Original Dream Team

had extra incentive

1992 Dream Team members received a portion of USA Basketball's revenue from the team's Olympic gold medal win. John Gaps III

There was more incentive for the 1992 Dream Team to come together for the Barcelona Olympics than patriotism and international marketing. According to former NBA players association executive director Charles Grantham, the NBA players who agreed to play for Team USA also received a percentage of the revenue generated by USA Basketball.

Each NBA member of the Dream Team split one-third of those revenues, giving players such as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird financial incentive to join. FIBA cleared NBA players to participate in the Olympics before the 1992 Games and commissioner David Stern fully realized Jordan needed to be on the team to make it attractive internationally.

Jordan, who already had won a gold medal in the 1984 Los Angeles Games, wasn’t easily convinced to join. But the lure of playing with Johnson, Bird, and Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, selling his brand even further internationally, and receiving those revenues from USA Basketball were strong selling points.

“It worked out well for everybody,” Grantham said. “But the point of the matter is I didn’t want them to appear greedy. The whole point of it was not the idea that they were getting paid — but we all know that the Olympics generate revenues for everybody and the broadcasters were getting fees, and I thought it was fair and reasonable that it was one-third.”

USA Basketball received one-third of the shares and the NBA received another third. The NBA eventually returned its one-third in subsequent Olympics to USA Basketball for marketing rights.

“I wanted to give the players the right to donate if they chose whatever share they wanted to their own charity,” Grantham said. “Several of the players donated their share to USA Basketball. It was a concept that guys weren’t going to play for free.

“But there were two things at stake, the power of the group license, but also the challenge at that point that we were introducing professionals to the amateur world of the Olympics. I had a very strong feeling they should be compensated in a strong and reasonable way.”

NBC paid $401 million for the rights to the 1992 Barcelona Games, which is equivalent to $747 million in 2020. And there was obviously a ratings boost with the Dream Team participating in comparison with the 1988 Seoul Games, where college players participated.

“They were still able to negotiate any individual deals,” Grantham said. “I thought it was a fair way to handle it.”

Grantham said he was not involved in the choosing of the team. Stern along with Jordan and other NBA officials selected the roster. Twenty-eight years later, there remains a controversy as to whether Isiah Thomas should have been named to the team. Thomas was a two-time NBA champion but also had issues with Jordan, Pippen, Johnson, and other team members.

Layups

For those of us who remember the NBA in the 1970s, the league has decided to conduct a throwback of sorts and sign with Wilson, who produced NBA basketballs until the 1983-84 season, when Spalding took over. The difference in basketballs is more than casual fans may think. Like baseballs, basketballs just aren’t taken out of the box and thrown on to the court. The leather on those balls has to be softened before they are game-ready. It will be interesting to see if players have any input on how the new Wilson balls are produced. Wilson also makes NCAA basketballs . . . The Celtics will have some serious business to conduct before next season. The offseason window is expected to be smaller because of the pandemic, as the 2020-21 season is slated to start in December. That gives the Celtics perhaps a few weeks to agree to a contract with All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, who is likely to demand a maximum five-year, $170 million extension. Jaylen Brown signed a four-year, $115 million contract last summer and the Celtics are fully prepared to offer Tatum the maximum. One aspect of this pandemic and the NBA figuring out when (or if) to resume the season is the adjusted schedule for free agency and other offseason league business. In normal years, free agents are eligible to sign with new teams July 1, but that will be pushed back . . . With the G-League season canceled, the NBA will have to determine whether two-way contract players will be eligible for the playoffs. The Celtics have two players under those contracts — Tremont Waters and Tacko Fall — and Waters could be an asset off the bench. Two-way contract players had a limit of 45 days with the big club, and neither Waters nor Fall came close to that number. The Celtics had plans of bringing up Waters after G-League Maine’s season concluded, and he could have played significantly in the final weeks of the regular season. Instead, we may have seen the last of Waters and Fall unless their contracts are converted to full NBA deals.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.