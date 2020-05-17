A note from Ben Mezrich

But writing at this pace is intense, and I only wanted to do it if I could come up with a fully realized thriller, something with twists and turns that felt like it was based in real history — even when it wasn’t.

When The Boston Globe first approached me with the idea of writing a serialized novella that would run for 15 days in the paper and online, I was both excited and terrified. I immediately saw it as an innovative, wonderful opportunity. The Globe, and newspapers in general, have always meant so much to me, and the idea of a book unfolding in the pages of a daily paper — hopefully, an engaging distraction for those inclined to check it out — seemed perfectly suited for this difficult time.

Now that we’ve reached the end, I know that some of you might be wondering how much of the references and connections in “The Mechanic” are grounded in truth, and how much is fiction. I’ve always been fascinated with American history, and I’ve voraciously devoured just about everything ever written about the Gardner heist. I also come from a family of scientists — my dad holds many patents in ultrasound, among other things, and was an amazing reservoir of information about spectrum analysis, sonic waves, and science in general. As crazy as it sounds, the threads that connect Paul Revere to a narrative that takes place more than 200 years after his death aren’t entirely imaginary. Most of the historical events, dates, and characters are based in reality; where it delves into alternate history, I did my best to make sure it aligns with the facts.

I am grateful for the opportunity to share this story with all the wonderful readers in New England and elsewhere, and want to offer great thanks to all the incredible people involved behind the scenes at the Globe. You are all part of the reason we New Englanders are lucky enough to have one of the premier newspapers in the country.

On a personal note, diving into “The Mechanic” saved me from a tailspin of anxiety and fear at exactly the right moment. My mission, and the Globe’s goal, was to provide a fun diversion to people who were looking for one, and if even a few of you got a smile out of this crazy adventure unfolding across the streets of the city I love, then every word was worth it.