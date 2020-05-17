Driver hospitalized after early-morning crash in Chicopee

A two-car crash on Interstate 90 in Chicopee sent at least one person to the hospital early Sunday morning, a State Police spokesman said.

Witnesses reported the crash to police about 4:33 a.m. near the 50.8-mile marker. One of the drivers, in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, was transported to Baystate Medical Center. The other driver was freed by first responders after being trapped inside their 2017 Jeep Wrangler.