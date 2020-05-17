Driver hospitalized after early-morning crash in Chicopee

A two-car crash on Interstate 90 in Chicopee sent at least one person to the hospital early Sunday morning, a State Police spokesman said.
Witnesses reported the crash to police about 4:33 a.m. near the 50.8-mile marker. One of the drivers, in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, was transported to Baystate Medical Center. The other driver was freed by first responders after being trapped inside their 2017 Jeep Wrangler.
Authorities have not identified either of the drivers, and their conditions are unknown.
No further information was immediately available.