Man shot in Dorchester Saturday night dies

Police did not immediately release the man’s name. Officers found him injured just before 8 p.m. Saturday near 45 Bellevue St. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with more information about the shooting can call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470., the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or text the word ‘TIP’ to 27463.





