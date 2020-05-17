Man shot in Dorchester Saturday night dies

A man shot on Bellevue Street in Dorchester Saturday night has died, police said Sunday.
Police did not immediately release the man’s name. Officers found him injured just before 8 p.m. Saturday near 45 Bellevue St. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with more information about the shooting can call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470., the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or text the word ‘TIP’ to 27463.
