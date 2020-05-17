Man whose boat capsized off Hyannis is found dead, Coast Guard says

A man whose boat capsized off the coast of Hyannis has died, officials said Sunday.
The 55-year-old man, whose 17-foot boat had overturned the night before, was found unresponsive just before 8 a.m. Sunday by a US Coast Guard helicopter and taken to “local EMS" in Woods Hole, where he was pronounced dead, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.
#UPDATE: Just before 8 a.m. this morning a helicopter from USCG Air Station Cape Cod recovered the missing man unresponsive. He was transported to Woods Hole and transferred to local EMS where he was pronounced deceased. #SAR #CapeCod— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) May 17, 2020
The man had not been wearing a lifejacket at the time the boat capsized near Great Island about 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Coast Guard. Another man aboard the vessel was rescued by a “good samaritan" at the time of the incident.
Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.
