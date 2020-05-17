Motorcycle rider killed in West Dennis crash

Responding officers found the rider of a 2005 Ducati motorcycle lying in the road. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls around 3:58 p.m. reporting a crash on Route 28 in West Dennis.

A motorcycle rider died in a crash involving a pickup truck on Cape Cod on Sunday, Dennis police said in a statement.

The rider’s identity has not been released, pending notification of their family.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 2019 Ford F250, was not hurt. Their identity has not been released.

Route 28 was closed for several hours as the Cape Cod Regional Crash Reconstruction Team and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigated the scene. Dennis police were also assisted by the Yarmouth Police Department.

No further information was immediately available.