‘One Emerson’ public art projection celebrates 2020 graduates

The projection features several commissioned artworks and graphics, and runs for about 20 minutes.

The artwork, titled “One Emerson” went live around 9:30 p.m. on the wall of the recently-renovated historic building, located at the intersection of Tremont and Boylston streets. About 700 people tuned in to watch the project’s unveiling over Facebook .

Emerson College in Boston launched an 11-story tall digital art projection on the side of the Little Building residence hall on Saturday night to celebrate the Class of 2020, who could not have a graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning with a scrolling list of the members of the Class of 2020, the installation moves into series of large, undulating graphics with messages such as “Congrats!” and “You Got This.” Photos of Emerson students appear larger than life on the building, . The display also features a graphics thanking healthcare workers for their service during the pandemic.

Saturday night’s presentation began with a brief address from the Emerson President Lee Pelton.

“Congratulations on all that you have worked so hard to achieve,” he said. “Your strength your courage and adaptability, especially during these past few months, makes the light of your accomplishments that much brighter.”

In a statement, Pelton added that he has “never been more proud to be an Emersonian.”

A photo of one of the graphics included in the "One Emerson" project. Blake Nissen for the Boston Globe

The installation will remain on view for about two weeks, officials said. Members of the public can also enjoy the art from a digital live stream.

The project was put together with the help of four designers, including local artist Allison Tanenhaus, who specializes in abstract geometics and patterns, and screenprint graphic designer working in Randy Stolinas. Los Angeles-based muralist and sculptor Bunnie Reiss and Thomas Wimberly III, an art director for Shepard Fairey’s brand studio, also contributed.

The project is the second large scale projection created by the college. In 2017, the school launched the Uncommon Project on the side of the Little Building during the hall’s renovation and construction.

Emerson originally planned to hold an online gathering, but reversed course after students rejected the idea. The college plans to hold an in-person ceremony at a date still to be determined.

Like colleges across the country, Emerson closed its residence hall and moved to online learning in the spring as concerns about the new coronavirus intensified.

“We realize that a website cannot make up for a final semester disrupted by pandemic, nor replace a full Commencement or Graduate Hooding Ceremony surrounded by friends and family,” the college said in a post. “We reaffirm our commitment to hold in-person graduation ceremonies for this class once it is safe to do so.”

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.