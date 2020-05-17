Weymouth man accused in father’s killing

A Weymouth man is accused of killing his father in the home they shared, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said Sunday.
Relatives of 61-year-old William D. Walling, Sr. and 37-year-old William Walling Jr. came to the Lochmere Avenue home where the father and son lived to check on them Saturday night, Morrissey said in a statement.
Morrissey did not say what the family members saw, but said they quickly left the home and called 911.
Police got to the home at about 7 p.m. and found William Walling Jr. in front of the house, Morrissey said. Paramedics found William D. Walling Sr. inside the house and pronounced him dead.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will investigate the elder Walling’s cause and manner of death, Morrissey said. The younger Walling is expected to be arraigned Monday by a justice from Quincy District Court.
