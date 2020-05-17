Weymouth man accused in father’s killing

A Weymouth man is accused of killing his father in the home they shared, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said Sunday.

Relatives of 61-year-old William D. Walling, Sr. and 37-year-old William Walling Jr. came to the Lochmere Avenue home where the father and son lived to check on them Saturday night, Morrissey said in a statement.

Morrissey did not say what the family members saw, but said they quickly left the home and called 911.