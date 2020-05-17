‘The world needs your leadership,’ Pelosi tells 2020 grads at Smith College’s virtual commencement

“Graduates, this is your moment, your success, your achievement,” Pelosi said to an audience that tuned in at noon via Facebook Live.

Rerouted by the global pandemic, the college’s 142nd commencement went virtual.

They couldn’t do it in person Sunday, but more than 700 Smith College graduates carried on anyway with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leading the charge in a virtual commencement speech encouraging more of the leadership, resilience, courage, and perseverance she said they had already demonstrated.

“Your diplomas are not simply recognition of completed coursework,” she said. “They are the fruit of your faith in yourselves — testimony to your drive, your determination and your dreams to build a better tomorrow.”

Smith College awarded 721 degrees on Sunday to 671 undergraduates and 50 advanced-degree students from 41 states and 29 countries, a spokeswoman for the school said.

Degrees ranging from neuroscience to creative writing, statistical and data science to religion, race health and society, were awarded to newly minted bachelors, masters and academic doctors.

The Northampton school is one of the largest and most prestigious in a chain of Seven Sister women’s colleges. It prides itself on educating “women of promise for lives of distinction.”

Pelosi, a Democrat and the first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, told the class of 2020 to use the advantages of their Smith educations to harness good and blaze new trails in these uncertain times.

“During this crisis and in the days, weeks and years that will follow, the world needs your leadership, too,” she said. “Our goal as leaders is to shorten the distance between what is inconceivable to some but inevitable to us.

"Because Smithies are relentless and persistent, I am confident in your ability to do so.”

Pelosi’s address was followed by a reading of the names of each graduate, featured with a photo of their choosing.

An in-person, on-campus celebration has been promised to follow sometime during the next academic year.

