Health care workers live apart to protect families

When her employer offered free housing at a nearby hotel in early April for staff who needed it, Kalinda jumped at the offer. Not only would it protect the family friends she lived with in Billerica, a couple in their mid-60s, their granddaughter, and 3-year-old great-granddaughter, it would also save her the nearly 45-minute commute.

Kalinda, 51, is a senior administrator at Hebrew SeniorLife, an eldercare nonprofit, where she manages nurses at its Roslindale campus.

It began as a common-sense decision to keep Susan Kalinda’s high-risk housemates as safe as possible during the coronavirus pandemic. It turned into an unexpected sanctuary.

“I know the people back at my house are safe,” Kalinda said. “I can rest at night knowing they’re safe, I’m safe, my patients are safe too, and I’m here if they need me.”

Hebrew SeniorLife is one of several health care centers and hospital systems across the region to team up with hotels, colleges, and universities to provide free lodging to employees who need places to quarantine, either because they were sick or had been exposed to the coronavirus, or because they didn’t want to risk exposing elderly parents, pregnant spouses, or young children.

Susan Kalinda jumped at the offer of free housing during the coronavirus crisis to help keep family and friends safe. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Hotel Boston in Brighton provided 70 rooms to city police, firefighters, and paramedics. Tufts University put up Medford and Somerville police and firefighters, as well as frontline medical staff from Cambridge Health Alliance. MIT opened up residence halls to Cambridge first responders and employees from Pro Ambulance.

Kalinda’s home-away-from home, for six weeks now, remains a small third-floor suite at a Residence Inn with a TV, kitchenette, and laundry facilities.

Eliminating her commute made it easier to fill in or pick up extra shifts and the personal space helped calm concerns about infecting anyone.

“When you’re in there you have this feeling of peace," she said. "You get to unwind and get that stress level down.”

About 50 employees at Hebrew SeniorLife took the housing offer, including Nicole DeMayo, a registered nurse at its Dedham location. DeMayo, 37, said she felt isolated and was thankful to have the camaraderie of colleagues during her six-week stay at the hotel.

“We’ll have dinner together," she said. “The support is encouraging when you’ve had a tough day, or you’re just missing home, or you need someone to talk and gossip with and be yourself around.”

An especially touching moment, DeMayo said, was when care packages arrived from a colleague’s father. Into gift bags he had tucked Jolly Ranchers, Milano cookies, chocolates, foot cream, and bracelets that said “Nurses Rock.”

DeMayo has been putting in shifts on the COVID-19 unit and lives in Mansfield with an uncle who has lung cancer. She moved back home earlier this month.

“A month is a long time, you don’t realize it,” DeMayo said. “I feel like I haven’t been home in months.”

Over at Emmanuel College’s newest residence hall, a high-rise conveniently situated next door to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, health workers who tested positive are quarantined on one floor and healthy employees, nearly 20, are on another.

The hall is in a new 18-story building with one-bedroom studios and two-bedroom, two-bath apartments.

About 100 physicians, nurses, technicians, and other clinicians across the Beth Israel Lahey Health system have stayed there and at other hotels.

Shu Yang, chief resident at Beth Israel Deaconess, spent two weeks in quarantine at the residence hall after a tickle in his throat prompted him to get tested for the coronavirus on April 9.

At his home in Brookline, he had his wife, also a doctor, and their baby girl to consider, and at the hospital there were the 160 residents he oversees and manages.

“We didn’t know what to do,” Yang said. “Fortunately for me, and for us, we had heard that Beth Israel had this temporary housing for staff.”

The 31-year-old doctor received his positive result the next morning and by 1 p.m. was moving into his quarantine quarters.

Yang said he quickly grew weak and achy. It soon burned to breathe, he said. But the worst of it lasted only a couple days.

Yang had a roommate during his second week. But they rarely saw each other. They each had their own bathroom and bedroom. Their only encounter was when the roommate locked himself out of the apartment, Yang said.

While Yang was biding his time, pining for a negative test result, time was ticking toward a major milestone — his daughter Madison’s first birthday on April 25.

“There was a lot of stress about how long I should stay there," Yang said.

His liberation came April 23.

“I’m just fortunate that I didn’t have to spend her birthday there,” Yang said. “That would have been pretty terrible.”

Yang’s first day back at work was May 8, exactly one month since that first tickle in his throat.

Tonya Alanez