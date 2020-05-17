Massachusetts reports 92 additional coronavirus deaths, 1,077 new cases

The 7-day rolling average of new cases stayed relatively steady at 1,174 after a slight uptick Saturday, amid a general trend of declines that began in late April.

The state reported a total of 1,077 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 86,010 since the outbreak began.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 92 more lives in Massachusetts, according to the state Department of Public Health, which said Sunday that a total of 5,797 people in the state have now died as a result of the viral illness.

Another closely watched metric, the percentage of tests that come back positive, dropped slightly, as the new cases emerged from 12,737 tests — a positive rate of less than 8.5 percent. The 7-day rolling average of positive test percentage remained flat at 11.5 percent.

Advertisement

The latest numbers come as Massachusetts on Monday will begin the delicate process of restoring some aspects of normal life after a two-month lockdown, as Governor Charlie Baker presents a weary state with his plan to gradually reopen the economy.

Baker’s administration will allow business to resume in four waves as the state progresses through the dangerous outbreak.

But by Monday, the state had not laid out a timeline for what will be allowed to reopen, and when. And some business owners said they were working over the weekend to do something ― anything ― that might help them be ready whenever they get the green light.

“People are asking to book appointments to get ahead of everyone else, but it’s impossible to guarantee dates because I don’t have one,” said Jessica Thornton, owner of Green Room, a one-chair salon in Beacon Hill. “I expect to be up all night Monday and in the shop fielding phone calls Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.”

Advertisement





Globe correspondent Anissa Gardizy contributed to this report.









Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.