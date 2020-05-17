Read the safety guidance for houses of worship, construction, and manufacturing

The organization said in the e-mail that the Baker administration asked them to provide the information in advance of the governor’s reopening announcement, but notes that final details were still being worked out.

Ahead of Governor Charlie Baker’s Monday press conference to unveil his plan on reopening the state, the Massachusetts Municipal Association sent an e-mail to local government officials over the weekend saying that the manufacturing and construction industries, as well as houses of worship, will be allowed to resume operations as soon as Monday.

Still, all businesses that reopen will have to follow specific public health guidelines, the e-mail said.

Advertisement

According to the newly-released safety standards on the organization’s website, houses of worship must limit occupancy to 40 percent of the building’s maximum capacity, including both staff and attendees. Masks are required while inside the establishment, and non-family members must stay at least six feet apart. Communal gatherings before and after services are banned, though worship spaces running pantries and distributing pre-packaged goods may continue to do so. Staff members must alert the local board of health if they learn that a person who has tested positive has entered the place of worship.

Safety guidelines for manufacturing and construction workers also require workers to wear masks and stay six feet apart, unless the distance makes work unsafe. Cafeterias can serve packaged food only, and break times should be staggered. Officials should limit visitors and service providers and keep a record of everyone who visits the site. Workers are required to stay home when feeling ill.

Mandatory standards for all three sectors require administrators to make sure frequently-touched surfaces are cleaned and that employees have access to handwashing facilities.