Science-denying administration is a danger to next generation

David Shribman’s “A letter to new moms: Times might be scary but baby will be OK” (Ideas, May 3) has a comforting message. But babies are not always OK, as mothers in many generations have known.

My own mother is a polio survivor. When the vaccine was introduced in 1955, families across America rejoiced. While my mother, then 10 years old, was still recovering from her bout with the deadly virus, the families in her neighborhood rushed to get their children vaccinated. Contrast this with today, when simply wearing a face mask becomes a political choice. If a mother admires the president, will she follow his lead and abandon precautions, endangering her whole family?