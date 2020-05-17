Science-denying administration is a danger to next generation

David Shribman’s “A letter to new moms: Times might be scary but baby will be OK” (Ideas, May 3) has a comforting message. But babies are not always OK, as mothers in many generations have known.
My own mother is a polio survivor. When the vaccine was introduced in 1955, families across America rejoiced. While my mother, then 10 years old, was still recovering from her bout with the deadly virus, the families in her neighborhood rushed to get their children vaccinated. Contrast this with today, when simply wearing a face mask becomes a political choice. If a mother admires the president, will she follow his lead and abandon precautions, endangering her whole family?
And when scientific data show a relationship between exposure to air pollution and increased risk for death from COVID-19, should a mother in a polluted neighborhood be hopeful for her baby? Will her child have the same chance at health as one from the suburbs? Probably not, as the Environmental Protection Agency ignores the recommendations of its own scientists, and avoids raising the standard for soot levels, a choice that may cost as many as 12,000 deaths per year.
If we don’t vote out the current science-denying administration, many babies will not be OK. Parents must protect the next generation with their votes, not just hope for the best.
Mary Memmott
Framingham