Appeals hearing in Orchids of Asia case rescheduled as Zoom video conference call June 30

A Florida appeals court has postponed a key hearing on prostitution charges against Patriots owner Robert Kraft, ordering that arguments be conducted June 30 in a Zoom video conference because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hearing was originally scheduled for May 21 in a West Palm Beach courtroom.

Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor prostitution charges stemming from a police investigation at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. He was charged in February 2019, based largely on secret video recordings a judge had authorized under a sneak-and-peak warrant.

Last May, a Florida district court judge tossed out the video evidence, ruling that police had not satisfied guidelines for sneak-and-peak warrants aimed at avoiding the surveillance of innocent customers at the spa. Prosecutors asked Florida's Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal to reverse the lower court's decision.