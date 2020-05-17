Bayern Munich enjoys quiet 2-0 victory

After watching the Bundesliga resume, English Premier League clubs will try Monday to agree on protocols to allow a return to training during the coronavirus pandemic. Teams have already started checking players and coaches for the coronavirus, with a total of 1,600 weekly tests anticipated across the 20 clubs in England’s top division. With Britain suffering a worse coronavirus outbreak than Germany, the sports shutdown is yet to end and players would have to remain socially distant for now in training. But the Premier League has government backing to pursue restarting games in June if there is no new spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. Sunday should have been the last day of the season but, instead of Liverpool completing a title triumph, coronavirus testing was taking place at clubs. Up to 40 players and coaches at each club were due to be tested for the coronavirus across Sunday and Monday. A further wave of testing will take place across the 20 clubs later in the week. In recent weeks, players have only been carrying out some individual fitness work on fields at some training grounds. But the socially distant team training could start on Tuesday if the protocols are agreed on by executives from the clubs during their latest “Project Restart” conference call Monday. Britain reported on Sunday that 170 more people have died from the coronavirus, raising its overall death toll to 34,636. It is the lowest daily death toll since the day after the country’s lockdown was announced March 23, although weekend figures are usually lower because reporting lags when compared with weekdays.

A strong police and media presence outside the stadium provided the only clues that Union Berlin was about to play visiting Bayern Munich in its biggest — and quietest — Bundesliga game of the season Sunday. Only a few die-hard soccer fans showed up outside promoted Union’s stadium and were quickly made to move on. The game, which Bayern won 2-0, was held amid strict hygiene measures because of the coronavirus pandemic. Robert Lewandowski scored from a penalty and Benjamin Pavard with a header as Bayern remained unbeaten in 2020. It was Lewandowski’s 40th goal of the season in all competitions. That’s the fifth straight season he’s hit that mark. The streets around the stadium were uncharacteristically still, and the forest walk there deserted. The teams were originally supposed to meet — also without fans — on March 14, but the Bundesliga was suspended three days before as the outbreak began to take hold in Germany. The league authorities finally gave in after Europe’s other four big domestic leagues had already been shut down and infections took hold among players in the second division. But the Bundesliga returned after its two-month break Saturday after getting the green light to resume from politicians on May 6. Games including the Ruhr derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke were played without fans and with strict hygiene measures in place to convince a skeptical public that soccer’s restart was justified. Players who didn’t start games wore masks as did team officials. Seats and balls were disinfected, and players were asked to keep their emotions in check. Goal celebrations were muted, marked by fist bumps, elbow touches, and lonely gestures. Only 10 reporters were allowed in to see Union play Bayern.

NFL

Baker, Dunbar post bonds, released from jail

NFL cornerbacks DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar were released from Broward County Jail on Sunday, a day after surrendering on felony charges stemming from a cookout at a Miramar, Fla., home. Baker posted a $200,000 bond after a Zoom hearing with Broward Circuit Judge Michael Davis. The New York Giants defender is charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in the Wednesday incident. Dunbar is charged with four felony counts of armed robbery. The Seattle Seahawks player posted a $100,000 bond. Baker and Dunbar were attending the cookout Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant said. Baker, Dunbar, and two other men began robbing people of thousands of dollars, watches, and other valuables, witnesses told investigators. The players’ lawyers say they have witnesses who will clear them. Baker was one of three first-round draft picks the Giants had last season. He was the 30th pick overall out of Georgia. Dunbar signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2015 and was traded to the Seahawks in March. He started 11 games for the Redskins last season, making 37 tackles and four interceptions . . . Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was arrested during a traffic stop in the Houston area and charged with drunken driving and illegally carrying a handgun, authorities said. Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies pulled over Oliver Saturday after receiving reports around 9 p.m. of someone driving recklessly in a construction area north of the city while towing an ATV on a trailer. Oliver failed a sobriety test and the deputies found a small caliber pistol in his truck, Slack said. Texas law prohibits having a handgun while committing a crime, and Slack said Oliver faces a misdemeanor charge for having the weapon. Oliver, who went to high school and college in Houston, was selected by the Bills in the first round of the 2019 draft. Montgomery County records did not list Oliver as being in the jail Sunday morning; the Houston Chronicle reported that he was released after posting bond.

Combat sports

Overeem stops Harris in second round

Walt Harris pointed to the sky and proudly showed off a “Fighting for Aniah” T-shirt as he entered the arena. He left a few minutes later with tears in his eyes, hardly the result he wanted in his first UFC fight since the death of his stepdaughter. Alistair Overeem stopped Harris in the second round of UFC’s Fight Night main event Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., ending what was an emotional return for the heavyweight fighter. Harris was the sentimental choice as he stepped into the octagon for the first time since his 19-year-old daughter, Aniah Blanchard, was killed in Alabama. Harris (13-8) looked as though he would notch his 14th career knockout when he dropped Overeem in the opening round. But the veteran regrouped on the eve of his 40th birthday and dominated the rest of the way. Overeem (46-18) sent Harris to the mat for the final time with an unblocked combination early in the second. Earlier on the card, Claudia Gadelha (18-4) held off Angela Hill (12-8) in the strawweight division and won a split decision. Hill controlled the pace, making it more of a sparring bout than a grappling game, but Gadelha got the nod on two of the three scorecards.

Miscellany

San Diego State may indeed play football

The California State University system’s plan for a mostly virtual fall semester due to the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t necessarily close the door on football at its three schools that play in the far-flung Mountain West Conference. San Diego State is looking at having football players return to campus no earlier than July 7 and is making plans to play the season as scheduled, athletic director John David Wicker said. SDSU is proceeding because it envisions a fall schedule that includes a hybrid model of classes, in which some students will be on campus for in-person instruction, such as labs, while other classes will be held online. NCAA president Mark Emmert said recently that campuses must be open “in one fashion or another” in order to have sports this fall. Wicker said SDSU had been planning for a hybrid model, no matter what, and feels that CSU chancellor Timothy White’s announcement was misconstrued by some people who thought fall sports would be canceled. “We’re going to have students on campus,” Wicker said. July 7 is the target date for bringing back football players because it is the start of the second summer session. SDSU is scheduled to open the season at home against FCS Sacramento State on Sept. 5 . . . A 5-year-old boy and a woman drowned in the backyard pool of former Red Sox outfielder Carl Crawford’s Houston home, according to reports. Houston police were called about 2:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported drowning at a home that property and business records list as belonging to Crawford, The Houston Chronicle reported. Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva told the paper that the boy was swimming in the pool when he began to have trouble breathing, and the woman jumped in to save him. Both were unresponsive when police arrived and later declared dead at a hospital, Silva said.