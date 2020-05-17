As a young fan, Marty Walsh discovered what a great athlete and person Bobby Orr is

That’s the day Marty Walsh, a 7-year-old cancer patient, was being discharged from one of his many Children’s Hospital visits.

And at this pandemic moment when the business of forging sports heroes is at a standstill, the Mayor of Boston appreciates how lucky he got on Friday the 13th, June of 1975.

It’s the lucky child who chooses a sports hero whose greatness as an athlete not only stands the test of time but is also matched by their kindness as a person.

No one dawdles when it comes to leaving a hospital, but this was the day Bruins legend Bobby Orr was coming to visit the hospital’s cancer ward.

And Orr was late.

“I was leaving the hospital, I was waiting for him and he wasn’t coming,” said Walsh, who was in the first year of his four-year battle with Burkitt’s lymphoma. “My mother said, ‘C’mon, we’ve got to go.’ And as we got to the elevator, the elevator opened and there he was.”

Orr stood in the elevator, on crutches.

“I don’t think I said anything, I think I was more shocked,” said Walsh. “He was like the first famous person I ever met in my life. I was little, and at 7 years old, you know who the superstars are, and at the time Bobby Orr was at the top of that list, boy, I’ll tell you that. He was the list.”

The wordless encounter ended with Orr handing Walsh a signed photograph that sits today in Walsh’s Dorchester home.

The memory was jogged in a conversation with Walsh that began with him detailing the conditions under which he will authorize Fenway Park and TD Garden to re-open during the Covid-19 pandemic later this summer.

That discussion quickly veered into how much Walsh is missing Boston sports right now.

“The first month of the (Red Sox) season is always slow, and right about now the team would be taking shape, the Bruins would be maybe at the end of Round 2 or 3 of the playoffs and the Celtics would be in Round 2 as well,” said Walsh. “Not having sports — my routine is going to work and then when I get home at night, I generally watch. I have the NHL package, I’ll watch some hockey or I’ll watch basketball, ESPN covers basketball almost every night, so I’d be clicking — clicking through the different sports. I definitely miss it.”

Like most frustrated Boston sports fans, Walsh is making do, clicking on classic Bruins and Celtics games to get a taste of his glory days as a young sports fan.

He caught the 1981 Celtics-Sixers playoffs — “that was pretty awesome” — and the Bruins’ 1970 Stanley Cup win.

“I’ve seen clips before but I actually sat and watched the game,” said Walsh. “I’ve been trying to think how they compare to today’s athletes. Today’s game seems a little faster but the hockey back in the ‘70s, I don’t know if today’s athletes could take the physical beating that they took back then.”

Walsh’s immune system was compromised enough during and after his cancer battle that he was not allowed to participate as much as he would have liked in sports. He played some street hockey and street football, some CYO baseball but not much basketball.

“I tried to play some basketball but I’m a horrible basketball player,” he said.

A bit like he is now, he mainly watched sports on TV.

“When I was a little kid, hockey was the sport, we just loved it,” said Walsh. “As we got older, I jumped into all the other sports and now I love them all — I love the Celtics team, I think they’re amazing, I love the Patriots, I love the Bruins, I love the Red Sox.

“It’s nice to go back and see our old athletes and old superstars from back in the day.”

Watching the Bruins beat the Blues in 1970, Walsh’s already profound admiration for Orr only grew, just as his enthusiasm did as he spoke of what he saw of Orr in his prime.

“His puck control — you can see why Bobby Orr and Wayne Gretzky are who they are because they just knew where the puck was going to be, and they put the puck exactly where it needed to be,” said Walsh. “There was a play in the game the other night, and Orr got the puck stolen from him and he turned around and got the puck back. He made a mistake but he fixed it before any damage could be done. To me, it was amazing to watch. And so smooth, so smooth.

“And he was a big guy, he wasn’t a small guy on the ice. He was as big as anybody. And he fought. His penalty minutes were pretty high, so he wasn’t afraid to mix it up and he was a superstar. Didn’t he get 156 points one year as a defenseman? (139 in ‘70-71) As a defenseman. And I think he had maybe 90 penalty minutes that year, too. (91 in ‘70-71) — like, seriously? And fewer games, too. Just awesome.”

A few years back, Walsh asked Orr if he would re-sign the photo.

Of course, Orr said yes.

“I’ve met him probably a dozen times now, and every time I’ve met him he’s the same guy,” said Walsh. “I’ve never ever heard him say a disparaging thing about anyone. He talks to everybody that comes up to him. He doesn’t turn and say, ‘Oh god, I’m tired,’ never heard him — he’s just an amazing person.”

Walsh does not need to watch classic Bruins hockey games to be reminded of how amazing Orr is and how perfect his timing was — both on the ice and for one visit to Children’s Hospital on June 13, 1975.

“It’s an old, old picture,” said Walsh. “If you look at an old hockey card, the blue, blue ice — Bobby Orr in a Bruins uniform. It’s pretty awesome."

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB